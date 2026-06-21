Quote of the day by Dale Carnegie: ‘Successful man will profit from his mistakes…’

"The successful man will profit from his mistakes and try again in a different way." — Dale Carnegie

Success is often associated with talent, hard work or good fortune. However, renowned American writer and self-development pioneer Dale Carnegie believed that mistakes are just as important on the road to achievement.

Carnegie's quote suggests that successful people do not view failure as the end of their journey. Instead, they treat mistakes as opportunities to learn, improve and grow. According to him, what sets successful individuals apart is not the absence of errors but their ability to gain valuable lessons from them and adjust their approach.

Many people fear making mistakes because they worry about criticism or failure. This fear can prevent them from taking chances or pursuing ambitious goals. Carnegie's words offer a different perspective. He argues that mistakes are not obstacles but stepping stones that can help people move closer to success.

The quote also stresses the importance of flexibility and innovation. Simply trying again is not enough. Carnegie emphasises trying again "in a different way", meaning people should analyse what went wrong, make improvements and explore new solutions. This willingness to adapt often leads to better outcomes.

History is full of examples of successful people who faced repeated setbacks before reaching their goals. Entrepreneurs, scientists and inventors have often credited their achievements to lessons learned from failures. Their stories reflect the very principle Carnegie described.

Who was Dale Carnegie? Dale Carnegie (1888–1955) was an American writer, lecturer and pioneer of self-improvement and personal development. He is best known for his bestselling book, How to Win Friends and Influence People, which has sold millions of copies worldwide and remains one of the most influential self-help books ever written.

Carnegie's teachings focused on communication, leadership, confidence and building positive relationships. Through his books and training programmes, he encouraged people to develop better interpersonal skills and achieve both personal and professional success.

Nearly a century after many of his ideas were first published, Carnegie's advice continues to inspire readers around the world. His message remains simple yet powerful: mistakes are not failures if they help you learn, adapt and move forward.

More quotes by Dale Carnegie “It isn't what you have or who you are or where you are or what you are doing that makes you happy or unhappy. It is what you think about it.”

“Don't be afraid of enemies who attack you. Be afraid of the friends who flatter you.”

“You can make more friends in two months by becoming interested in other people than you can in two years by trying to get other people interested in you.”

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“Develop success from failures. Discouragement and failure are two of the surest stepping stones to success.”

“Any fool can criticize, complain, and condemn—and most fools do. But it takes character and self-control to be understanding and forgiving.”

“When dealing with people, remember you are not dealing with creatures of logic, but with creatures bristling with prejudice and motivated by pride and vanity.”

“Success is getting what you want..