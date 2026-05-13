Quote of the day by Demi Moore on body-image issues: ‘When I’m at the greatest odds with my body because…’

Quote of the day: “I have had a love-hate relationship with my body. When I’m at the greatest odds with my body, it’s usually because I feel my body’s betraying me,” – Demi Moore.

Hollywood actress Demi Moore once opened up about her long struggle with body image, aging, weight, and self-acceptance.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Magazine, Moore candidly talked about herself. She said that she she often felt “at odds” with her body when she believed it was “betraying” her, referring to her weight struggles, physical limitations, or the natural changes due to ageing.

What does it mean When Demi Moore used the word “love-hate relationship”, she means that her feelings about her body toward it have often shifted.

Instead of seeing the body as something working in favour of her, she felt it was working against her expectations.

At a deeper level, the quote speaks to how people who tend to associate their self-worth, confidence, or identity to their physical appearance or body. A human body changes with time. When the body changes in uncontrivable, natural ways like ageing, it can create emotional conflict, disappointment, or mental pressure.

Referring to the same, Demi Moore also said in the same 2012 interview, “Whether that’s been in the past, struggling with my weight and feeling that I couldn’t eat what I wanted to eat, or that I couldn’t get my body to do what I wanted it to do.”

About Demi Moore American actress-turned-producer, Demi Moore is one of Hollywood’s most recognisable actors. She is best known for films such as Ghost, A Few Good Men and GI Jane. She also starred in General Hospital, Blame It on Rio, St. Elmo's Fire, and About Last Night…, Landman and The Substance to only name a few.

Once world's highest-paid actress, Moore has several accolades including a Golden Globe, a Critics' Choice Award, and an Actor Award, and an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

This year, Demi Moore joined the jury members at Cannes Film Festival 2026. At the opening ceremony, she stunned in a new look. However, it is her toned arms which grabbed headlines, leaving fans worried.

Her recent appearance sparked a debate over her health on the internet.

Check more quotes from Demi Moore: -“People can only be as good as they are, no matter how much they love you.”

-“We all suffer, and we all triumph, and we all get to choose how we hold both.”

- “What if everything hadn’t happened to me but had happened for me? What I learned is that how we hold our experiences is everything.”

-"Part of the point of monogamy is the energy of somebody making the sacrifice or the choice for you, and that you thereby hold this special place that no one else can have. As soon as another person is brought in you are no longer being held in that sacred spot.”

- “There's nothing wrong with having a desire to want nice things. It's when we place that as a measure of the value of ourselves that it goes askew.”

-"Not caring more about what other people think than what you think. That's freedom."

-"Some of my lowest points were the most exciting opportunities to push through to be a better person."

-"Unwillingness to risk failure is always there, but it gets harder when you feel you have more to lose."