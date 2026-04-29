Quote of the day by Diane Hendricks on wealth management: ‘Talk to successful entrepreneurs. Learn about….’

Considered a powerhouse in American business Diane Hendricks is the driving force behind ABC Supply and the richest person in Wisconsin. The billionaire businesswoman and conservative political donor advocates that one should talk to successful entrepreneurs to avoid pitfalls during their entrepreneurial journey. Her business philosophy is built on personal grit, learning by doing and the effective method to navigate through extreme adversity.

Quote of the day by Diane Hendricks: "Talk to successful entrepreneurs. Learn about what they've experienced so you can avoid some of the pitfalls that come with wealth"

Advertisement

What does this quote mean? This quote implies that the main challenge for someone wanting to become a successful entrepreneur is the ability to tolerate ambiguity and the readiness to learn. As entrepreneurship often involves navigating uncertainties and unpredictable situations, one should not hesitate in approaching seasoned entrepreneurs to navigate the challenges.

Emphasizing the importance of abundance of information available with the knowledgeable, one can easily overcome challenges by following their examples of building business and wealth. According to Diane Hendricks, newly wealthy individuals should talk to people who have already been in the same situation to avoid the pitfalls of sudden wealth.

Daughter of dairy farmer, Hendricks once worked as Playboy Bunny to support her child One of the most powerful business leaders, Hendricks is the daughter of a dairy farmer and the widow of the late businessman Ken Hendricks. She was born in Mondovi, Wisconsin and raised in Osseo.

Advertisement

Also Read | Bengaluru entrepreneur uses his Porsche to mix cement for fixing potholes

With 9th position in the Forbes 250 greatest self-made Americans list, Diane Hendricks boasts a real time net worth of $22.3 billion. Helmed by Diane Hendricks, ABC Supply is one of the largest wholesale distributors of roofing, siding and windows in the US. Hendricks, who serves as the chairperson on the company since her husband's death, cofounded the business with Ken in 1982 in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Before embarking on this business venture, Hendricks sold custom homes for a builder while Ken worked as a roofer. At the age of 17, she became a mother and had to drop out of school. She worked as Playboy Bunny to support her child and later graduated from Osseo-Fairchild High School in 1965.

Currently ranked as 119th richest person in the world, she cracked big deals for her company. In 2010, ABC bought its rival Bradco. This acquisition was followed by purchase of building materials distributor L&W Supply in 2016.

Advertisement

Powerful quotes by Diane Hendricks I'm one of nine sisters. My parents were dairy farmers in Wisconsin. My father didn't believe in girls doing farm work. Girls did housework, and he hired young men to do farm work. I would have preferred to be outside

If we just go back to the basics... I do not want to give up our republic and become a socialistic ideological nation. That's not who we are.

Did we ever plan on being billionaires? No, but we wanted to be millionaires.

I've always been very driven and knew that to get where I wanted to go, I could never give up.

I'm not a meek lady who stays at home and cooks.

I don't think I have ever taken any 'offbeat' advice. Actually, I don't know I take any advice very often. I trust my own instincts and seek out information so I can make fully informed decisions. That's what's worked for me.