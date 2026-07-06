Quote of the day by Diljit Dosanjh: ‘I'll keep spreading love, no matter what…’

“I'll keep spreading love, no matter what they say.” — Diljit Dosanjh

LiveMint's quote of the day by Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh draws on the fundamental teachings of his faith to reject political extremism and defend his right to show respect to whoever he chooses.

The quote is highly relevant today, as Dosanjh continues to face intense political pressure, protests, and controversies throughout 2026. Rather than a one-off statement, this philosophy has become his primary defence mechanism against ongoing backlash.

This resilience in the face of detractors is especially relevant right now, given the recall of his controversial film, Satluj. The film, which focuses on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, premiered on ZEE5 on July 3 but was abruptly taken down just two days later.

What does this mean? At its core, this quote is a declaration of resilience through positivity. Diljit is stating that he refuses to let critics, trolls, or political extremists dictate his actions or change his worldview.

Universal brotherhood : Rooted in the Sikh spiritual concept of Ik Onkar (one universal creator), he views all of humanity as deeply interconnected. Because everyone comes from the same earth and returns to it, he believes drawing lines based on religion, politics, or geography is pointless.

: Rooted in the Sikh spiritual concept of Ik Onkar (one universal creator), he views all of humanity as deeply interconnected. Because everyone comes from the same earth and returns to it, he believes drawing lines based on religion, politics, or geography is pointless. Defusing hate with peace : Rather than matching the anger of his critics—who were upset that he showed traditional respect to a Bollywood icon outside of his own community—he chose to disarm them with love. It is a conscious choice not to engage in a cycle of toxicity.

: Rather than matching the anger of his critics—who were upset that he showed traditional respect to a Bollywood icon outside of his own community—he chose to disarm them with love. It is a conscious choice not to engage in a cycle of toxicity. Setting a boundary: While the message sounds gentle, it is actually quite firm. By adding "no matter what they say," he is making it clear that he will not be bullied or pressured into changing who he is or how he treats others. Ultimately, it means he is choosing to be a unifying figure, focusing on our shared humanity rather than engaging with the divisive narratives his critics try to push.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh reacts after Satluj is banned from ZEE5

When did he say this? Diljit Dosanjh made this statement on 29 October 2025, during his "Aura" tour concert in Brisbane, Australia. He subsequently shared a video of the speech on his Instagram on 30 October 2025.

The Punjabi singer shared this message of unity and positivity shortly after receiving a threat from the US-based pro-Khalistan group, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

The group had issued a warning ahead of his Australia concerts, criticising him for touching Amitabh Bachchan's feet as a mark of respect during an appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.

Instead of responding with anger, Diljit took to the stage in Brisbane to address the situation through his philosophy of oneness. Speaking in Punjabi, he told the crowd:

“Always keep talking about love. For me, this earth is one. My Guru says, 'Ik Onkar.' So, this earth is one. And I was born from this earth. I am the life of this land and one day I will return to this soil. So, there is only love from my side for everyone, even if someone gets jealous of me or trolls me. I will always spread the message of love. I have always done so. I don't care how anyone feels about it.”

Also Read | How much did Diljit Dosanjh charge for Satluj? Honey Trehan reveals

How to apply it? ‘Pause and pivot’; Don't match their energy When faced with a rude coworker, an angry customer, or an internet troll, our natural instinct is to match their hostility. Diljit’s approach is a pattern interrupt.

Application: When someone is unfairly critical or aggressive, take a three-second pause before responding. Remind yourself that their anger belongs to them, not you. Respond with calm professionalism or simply walk away. You win by protecting your peace, not by winning the argument.

Anchor your self-worth; “No matter what they say” Diljit faced intense pressure to conform to what a specific group expected of him, but he stayed true to his own values.

Application: Stop outsourcing your self-esteem to other people's opinions. If you make a decision based on your core values—whether it is a parenting choice, a career move, or how you spend your time—own it. When criticism comes, you can politely acknowledge it without letting it alter your course.

Starve the gossip and drama The concept of universal connection (Ik Onkar) means rejecting tribalism and "us vs. them" mentalities.

Application: Be the person who stops the spread of negativity in your circles. If coworkers are gossiping or family members are bringing up old grudges, politely excuse yourself or change the subject to something positive. Refuse to be a conductor for toxic energy.

Use the ‘soil’ metaphor for perspective Diljit reminded his audience that we all eventually return to the same earth, making ego and grudges look trivial.

Application: When you feel your blood pressure rising over everyday frustrations—getting cut off in traffic, a passive-aggressive email, a long line at the store—zoom out. Ask yourself: "Will this matter in a week? Will it matter at the end of my life?" If the answer is no, let it go immediately.

Practice aggressive kindness Spreading love isn’t passive; it requires effort, especially when it is hard.