Incumbent US president Donald Trump, born in New York City in 1946, first built his public image through real estate before becoming a widely recognised television personality and eventually entering politics. Over the years, his persona has blended business, media and political messaging, often centred on competition, resilience and comebacks. That mix is reflected in many of the quotes attributed to him.

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Quote of the day by Donald Trump “I try to learn from the past, but I plan for the future by focusing exclusively on the present. That's where the fun is."

The quote highlights the importance of living in the present while still keeping an eye on the future. When Donald Trump says, “I try to learn from the past, but I plan for the future by focusing exclusively on the present. That's where the fun is,” he suggests that the past should be used as a source of lessons rather than something to dwell on.

Everyone makes mistakes and experiences successes. Looking back can help us understand what worked and what did not. However, constantly thinking about the past can prevent us from moving forward. At the same time, worrying too much about the future can create stress and uncertainty.

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The quote encourages people to concentrate on what they can do today. The present moment is where decisions are made, actions are taken, and progress happens. By focusing on current opportunities and challenges, people can build a better future step by step.

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The phrase “That's where the fun is” emphasises that life is meant to be experienced in the present. Enjoying the journey, taking action, and making the most of each day can be more rewarding than endlessly analysing the past or worrying about what lies ahead.

Who is Donald Trump? Born on 14 June 1946 in Queens, New York, Trump is a political leader and an American entrepreneur. Before his foray into politics, he achieved an international reputation through property development, television projects, books, and diverse business ventures. He was first elected as the US President in 2016 and held office until 2021. After being defeated in the 2020 election, he later returned to win again in 2024, becoming one of the few American presidents to serve two nonconsecutive terms in the White House.

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Also Read | Senate Democrats turn up pressure to counter Trump, block even bipartisan bills

Trump's political career has been marked by several controversies, legal battles, and the implementation of key policies. He was impeached twice and faced multiple criminal investigations, indictments, and convictions, contributing to his image as a deeply polarising figure in American politics.

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