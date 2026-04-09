Quote of the Day by Dropbox CEO Drew Houston: ‘Don’t worry about failure, you only have to be…'

“Don’t worry about failure; you only have to be right once.”

Mint has today taken a quote from the CEO of the Dropbox, Drew Houston. It may mean that success does not require repeated perfection, but just one breakthrough is enough.

You can fail many times, make mistakes, or face setbacks, but none of that ultimately matters if you eventually get one thing right that works. That single success can outweigh all the previous failures.

Basically, persistence matters more than a flawless track record. The quote “Don’t worry about failure; you only have to be right once” also means that failure is not the end, sometimes it leads to success.

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In fields like entrepreneurship, investing, or science, failure is not just common, but also almost expected. Most startups fail, most experiments don’t produce the results that are desired, and most ideas don’t gain traction.

But the idea is to keep going, no matter how many failures you have. They are not the final verdicts. What truly matters is that at some point, that one idea, one decision, or one effort succeeds in a meaningful way.

Example: A businessperson may try several ventures that don’t work, but a single successful company can define their entire career.

Similarly, an investor might make many poor or average investments for years, making losses, but one highly successful investment can generate enough returns to compensate for all the losses.

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The quote also encourages you to keep going. It reminds you not to be paralyzed by the fear of getting things wrong. If you believe that every failure permanently defines you, you may stop trying altogether.

Who is Drew Houston? According to the Dropbox website, Drew Houston has “led our growth from a simple idea to a service used by hundreds of millions of people around the world. Drew’s responsible for the direction and product strategy of our company.” Houston, who owns more than 20 per cent of the company, is Dropbox's largest individual shareholder.

Drew Houston has studied BS in Computer Science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He joined Bit9, Inc. in January 2006 as a Software Engineer; he founded Accolade in April 2004.

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He joined the Board of Directors at Meta for six years. In January 2007, he joined Dropbox as CEO.

Another quote from Drew Houston for youngsters: Maximize your rate of learning. Pick opportunities that will push you and surround you with the most talented people.