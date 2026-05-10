Quote of the day by Dua Lipa: ‘I always told myself never to have a plan B…’

“I always told myself never to have a plan B - I feel like that's also one of the reasons I'm doing what I'm doing now because I just never really rested until I got here.” — Dua Lipa

LiveMint's quote for the day by Dua Lipa is one of the most striking declarations of all-or-nothing mentality in a world that constantly advises us to play it safe — Choosing to go all-in on a single dream feels like a radical act.

What does the quote mean? At its core, this quote explores the psychology of absolute commitment. Having a "Plan B" is traditionally seen as a hallmark of responsible planning. However, Lipa’s philosophy suggests that a fallback option can inadvertently become a psychological off-ramp. When the path to your primary goal becomes fraught with rejection or exhaustion, a safety net makes it tempting to settle for comfort.

By consciously refusing to create an alternative option, Lipa manufactured a state of necessity. Success in the music industry wasn't just a preference; it was her only viable outcome. The phrase “never really rested until I got here” highlights the relentless work ethic required to sustain a zero-contingency plan.

It means replacing the comfort of a backup strategy with pure, unadulterated persistence, channelling every ounce of energy into making the primary goal work.

Its relevance today In today’s highly competitive digital economy, Dua Lipa's mindset is incredibly relevant. We live in an era characterised by side hustles, constant pivots, and a paralysing fear of failure.

While adaptability is a virtue, the modern professional landscape often suffers from a lack of deep, sustained focus. Because there are countless alternative routes available, many creatives spread their focus too thin, abandoning promising ventures the moment they encounter friction.

Embracing a "No Plan B" mindset cuts through the noise. It challenges modern creators, startup founders, and career climbers to treat their highest ambitions as non-negotiable. It proves that major breakthroughs rarely happen within a comfort zone.

In a culture that often celebrates overnight success, this perspective grounds us in the reality that achieving top-tier excellence demands singular dedication, tunnel vision, and a willingness to outwork the inevitable periods of doubt.

Where was the 1st quote used? This defining statement emerged during early foundational interviews detailing her rapid rise to pop stardom. Lipa frequently shared this reflection when discussing her decisive teenage years.

At just 15 years old, she convinced her parents to let her move back to London from Kosovo alone to pursue a career as a singer.

During those formative years, she sustained herself by working the door at nightclubs and taking shifts at hostelry jobs, all while tirelessly uploading song covers to YouTube and SoundCloud.

Whenever interviewers asked if she ever considered falling back on her brief modelling stints or hospitality work, Lipa used this quote to explain her driving force.

It established her personal brand early on: an authentic, fiercely independent artist who refused to let secondary jobs distract her from her ultimate destination.

Who is Dua Lipa? Dua Lipa is a multi-Platinum, Grammy, and Brit Award-winning British-Albanian singer, songwriter, and cultural tastemaker. Born in London in 1995, she catapulted to international fame with her highly acclaimed 2017 self-titled debut album, powered by the viral, chart-topping smash hit “New Rules”.

She solidified her status as a generational pop icon with her critically lauded sophomore era, Future Nostalgia, and her 2024 psychedelic-pop release, Radical Optimism.

Beyond her distinctively rich, husky vocals and infectious bass-driven anthems, Lipa is known for her entrepreneurial ventures, including her global editorial platform Service95.