Quote of the Day by Dwight D. Eisenhower: ‘...it is humanity hanging on a cross of iron’

On April 16, 1953, only twelve weeks after taking office as the President of the United States, Dwight D. Eisenhower, delivered a speech on the "issue" of 'peace' while addressing the American Society of Newspaper Editors. It was famously called "The Chance for Peace" speech.
Joseph Stalin had just died, and the Cold War was on the horizon. The four-star general who led the effort in Europe in World War II had then said:
Eisenhower's remarks were true then, and they are true today.
In a world that is witnessing multi-front wars and conflicts today, Eisenhower words leave an impression.
According to the National Museum, United States Army, Dwight D. Eisenhower was born on October 14, 1890, in Denison, Texas. He kicked off his career in the US Army on June 14, 1911 as a cadet at the US Military Academy at West Point.
During World War II, Eisenhower rose through the ranks to become the Allied Supreme Commander and five-star General of the Army, orchestrating the June 6, 1944, D-Day landings at Normandy, France, the National Museum said on its website.
After World War II, Eisenhower was elected the 34th President of the United States and served two terms from 1953-61.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower had announced the Eisenhower Doctrine in January 1957. Congress had approved it in March of the same year.
Eisenhower had singled out the Soviet threat in his doctrine by authorising the commitment of US forces “to secure and protect the territorial integrity and political independence of such nations, requesting such aid against overt armed aggression from any nation controlled by international communism,” according to the US' Office of the Historian.
Under the Eisenhower Doctrine, a country could request American economic assistance and/or aid from U.S. military forces if it was being threatened by armed aggression from another state.
On January 17, 1961, President Dwight Eisenhower delivered his farewell speech to the American people from the Oval Office of the White House.
In a speech of less than 10 minutes, Eisenhower strongly warned about the dangers of the “military-industrial complex.”
Several parts of the world today are dealing with wars, missiles, drone attacks, power struggles and border conflicts that have deranged the world order, snatched away the peace, destroyed hundreds of home and displaced millions, and thousands even died of hunger and malnutrition.
Statistics reveal a grim situation. According to the World Food Programme 2026 Global Outlook, A staggering 318 million people face crisis levels of hunger or worse next year - more than double the figure recorded in 2019.
Two simultaneous famines have been confirmed in parts of Gaza and Sudan – a devastating first this century. The WFP claimed that nearly 70 percent of acutely food-insecure people lived in fragile or conflict-affected countries in 2025.
"Violence and instability in the Middle East, East, Central and West Africa as well as in the Caribbean, southern Asia and Eastern Europe are particularly concerning. Conflict disrupts food production, forces people from their homes and sources of income, and often hinders humanitarian access to people in most need," it added.