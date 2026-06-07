Quote of the day by Earl Nightingale: ‘Never give up on a dream just because…’

“Never give up on a dream just because of the time it will take to accomplish it. The time will pass anyway.” — Earl Nightingale
LiveMint's quote of the day by Earl Nightingale is a reminder that time isn't an enemy or a hurdle to clear; it’s just the background noise of life. The clock is ticking; no matter what you choose to do, you might as well give it something worthwhile to measure.
At its core, Earl Nightingale’s quote is a reality check about how we perceive time. It addresses a very human flaw: the tendency to reject a massive, meaningful goal simply because the timeline feels overwhelming.
When you look at a goal that takes two, four, or five years to achieve, the instinct is to panic and think, "That's going to take way too long."
Nightingale's brilliant counter-argument is simple: The next five years are going to happen regardless of what you choose to do. You can either arrive at the end of that time with a dream accomplished, or arrive there without it—but you will arrive there.
The quote is arguably more urgent today because our relationship with time has fundamentally broken down.
While the exact time of the quote is unknown, Earl Nightingale reportedly said this during his prolific career as a radio broadcaster and motivational speaker, spanning the late 1950s to the 1980s.
The quote is believed to be a slight paraphrase of the core philosophy of his legendary, syndicated radio program, Our Changing World, which began broadcasting in 1959 and ran for decades.
In his recorded audio archives, his exact phrasing of the sentiment was:
“Don't let the fear of the time it will take to accomplish something stand in the way of your doing it. The time will pass anyway; we might just as well put that passing time to the best possible use.”
Earl Nightingale (1921–1989) was an American radio broadcaster, author, and speaker who is widely regarded as the “Dean of Personal Development”. Long before the internet, podcasts, or the modern self-help industry existed, Nightingale essentially created the blueprint for audio-based motivational education.
Anyone who has ever listened to a self-improvement podcast, read a book on the mindset of success, or heard the phrase “You become what you think about,” is experiencing his direct legacy.
In 1956, Earl Nightingale recorded a 20-minute message to keep his sales team on track while he was out of the office. That tape was The Strangest Secret. It spread like wildfire, eventually selling over a million copies and becoming the first spoken-word recording to achieve Gold Record status. With that one audio track, the modern motivational industry was officially born.