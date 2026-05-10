Quote of the day by Edmund Burke: ‘Nobody made a greater mistake than he who did…’

The quote of the day, attributed to Irish statesman and philosopher Edmund Burke, carries a simple but powerful message about action, responsibility and the danger of inaction.
Though written centuries ago, Burke’s words remain deeply relevant in modern life, where people are often confronted with challenges that can feel too large to influence. The statement reflects a common human hesitation — the belief that unless one can solve a problem entirely, any smaller contribution is meaningless.
At its core, the quote argues against that line of thinking.
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Edmund Burke's quote emphasizes that the greatest mistake is not failure, but inaction due to the belief that one's contribution is too small to matter. It argues that doing something, however limited, is more valuable than doing nothing at all.
In personal and professional life, the quote suggests that progress is achieved by starting, rather than delaying tasks or learning new skills because one cannot commit fully or achieve immediate success. It highlights that beginning is more important than perfection.
The quote is relevant to modern issues like climate change and social change, where challenges can seem overwhelming. It reinforces that limited actions, such as reducing waste or helping within a community, still hold value and can create momentum.
The practical application involves shifting focus from the scale of an action to its intent. Taking one step towards improvement, however small, can build momentum for larger actions and establishes a willingness to engage.
Both quotes underline the same fundamental idea: progress begins with action, no matter how modest. Burke's quote specifically warns against the mistake of inaction due to perceived insignificance, while Lao Tzu's emphasizes the necessity of the first step.
Burke’s message is that doing something, however limited, is almost always more valuable than standing aside simply because the action may not produce immediate or dramatic results. The “greater mistake” he refers to is not failure, but the decision to remain inactive because one’s efforts seem too small to matter.
The relevance of this idea can be seen across many aspects of daily life.
In social and civic matters, individuals often avoid participating because they feel their contribution will have little impact. A single vote may seem insignificant in a large election. One voice speaking against injustice may appear unlikely to shift public opinion. A small charitable donation may feel inadequate when measured against large-scale need.
Yet history repeatedly shows that collective change is built through individual acts, many of which begin modestly.
The same principle applies in personal and professional settings. People frequently delay starting projects, learning new skills or addressing personal challenges because they feel unable to commit fully or achieve immediate success. Burke’s words suggest that progress is not dependent on doing everything at once, but on beginning.
The quote also resonates strongly in an era shaped by climate concerns, economic uncertainty and social change. Many global challenges can appear overwhelming, leading to paralysis rather than participation. Whether reducing waste, supporting local initiatives or offering help within a community, Burke’s message reinforces that limited action still carries value.
Its practical application lies in shifting focus from scale to intent.
Taking one step towards improvement often creates momentum for larger action. Small efforts accumulate. More importantly, they establish a willingness to engage rather than retreat.
A closely related quote often cited in similar discussions comes from Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu: “The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step.”
Both statements underline the same idea — progress begins with action, however modest.
Burke’s quote remains a reminder that perfection is not the requirement for meaningful contribution. The expectation of doing everything can often become the excuse for doing nothing.
Its central lesson is direct: small action is still action, and in many cases, it is the first step towards larger change.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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