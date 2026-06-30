Quote of the day by Elbert Hubbard: ‘A little more persistence, a little more…’

Success is rarely achieved overnight. Every worthwhile goal demands patience, dedication, and the willingness to continue despite repeated setbacks. Elbert Hubbard's inspiring quote reminds us that many people give up just before they succeed. Often, only a little more persistence and effort are needed to overcome obstacles that appear impossible. This timeless message encourages individuals to believe in themselves, remain determined, and never allow temporary failures to stop them from pursuing their dreams and ambitions.

Quote of the day "A little more persistence, a little more effort, and what seemed hopeless failure may turn to glorious success." - Elbert Hubbard

The quote tells that persistence and consistent effort can transform apparent failure into remarkable success, proving that determination often makes the greatest difference.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the meaning of Elbert Hubbard's quote on persistence? ⌵ Elbert Hubbard's quote emphasizes that persistence and consistent effort can turn apparent failures into success, underscoring that determination is key in overcoming obstacles. 2 Why does Hubbard's quote resonate with many people? ⌵ The quote resonates because it reflects the common experience of facing failures and setbacks, inspiring hope that success may be closer than we realize if we remain persistent. 3 How can I develop persistence according to Hubbard's advice? ⌵ To develop persistence, analyze your mistakes and improve your approach rather than giving up, set realistic goals, and consistently work towards them while celebrating small achievements. 4 What qualities are essential for achieving greatness as per Hubbard's quote? ⌵ Hubbard's quote teaches that determination, patience, and resilience are essential qualities for achieving greatness and overcoming life's challenges. 5 How can I turn failures into learning opportunities as suggested by Hubbard? ⌵ You can turn failures into learning opportunities by reflecting on what went wrong, maintaining a positive attitude, and viewing setbacks as lessons that guide you towards achieving your goals.

This quote was originally said by Elbert Hubbard. It appeared as part of a longer passage that was first quoted in the Electrical Review around 1895 and later included in Hubbard's published works, such as FRA Magazine: A Journal of Affirmation (1915) and An American Bible (1918).

Meaning of the quote The quote emphasises that failure is not always permanent. What appears to be the end of the journey may actually be the beginning of success if we continue trying. Persistence helps us learn from mistakes, improve our abilities, and eventually achieve our goals.

Instead of quitting when faced with difficulties, we should put in a little more effort because success often comes to those who refuse to give up. The quote teaches that determination, patience, and resilience are essential qualities for achieving greatness in life.

Why this quote resonates This quote resonates because almost everyone experiences failure or disappointment at some point. Students struggle with examinations, professionals face career setbacks, athletes lose competitions, and entrepreneurs encounter business failures. Hubbard's words inspire hope by reminding us that success may be much closer than we realise.

Many famous achievers succeeded only after repeated failures because they remained persistent. The quote motivates people to replace discouragement with confidence and continue working toward their dreams despite temporary obstacles.

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How can you implement this Develop the habit of persistence.

Instead of giving up after one failure, analyse your mistakes and improve your approach.

Set realistic goals and work consistently every day.

Stay motivated by celebrating small achievements and viewing setbacks as learning opportunities.

Maintain a positive attitude during difficult times and seek guidance from mentors when needed.

Most importantly, remind yourself that every extra effort brings you one step closer to success, even if the results are not immediately visible. Who was Elbert Hubbard? Elbert Hubbard was born on 19 June 1856 in Bloomington, Illinois, United States, to Silas Hubbard and Juliana Frances Read Hubbard. He received his early education in local schools but did not pursue higher education; instead, he began work at a young age.

Hubbard became a successful writer, publisher, philosopher, and founder of the Roycroft artisan community, which promoted the Arts and Crafts Movement in America. He was first married to Bertha Crawford Hubbard, with whom he had four children: Miriam, Elbert Hubbard II, Bert, and Barbara. After their separation, he married Alice Moore Hubbard, a writer and feminist.

Elbert Hubbard authored numerous inspirational essays and books, including the famous A Message to Garcia. His writings emphasised perseverance, self-reliance, responsibility, and personal excellence. He died alongside his second wife, Alice, on 7 May 1915, when the passenger ship RMS Lusitania was sunk during the First World War.