Quote of the day by Elbert Hubbard on persistence: ‘Self-discipline is the ability to make yourself do what you….’

Quote of the day by Elbert Hubbard: “Self-discipline is the ability to make yourself do what you should do, when you should do it, whether you feel like it or not.”

American writer, publisher, artist, and philosopher Elbert Hubbard believed in self-discipline as one of the most important qualities for lasting success, requiring action despite lack of motivation. His timeless quote captures the essence and beauty of self-discipline suggesting that one should focus on doing what needs to be done even when motivation is missing.

What does this quote mean? This quote reminds us that motivation is temporary, but discipline creates consistency. We cannot always control how we feel, but we can control how we respond to those feelings.

What does Elbert Hubbard's quote teach us? Elbert Hubbard's quote teaches consistency and the importance of continued efforts towards specific vision by ignoring any distractions that come our way. It is easy to work towards a goal when we are excited, inspired or in the right mood. The real test comes on the days when we feel tired, distracted or simply do not want to make the effort. Hence, progress depends on continuing to take the necessary steps.

Self-discipline teaches patience, consistency and delayed gratification which turns intentions into habits, habits into progress and progress into achievement. Success may begin with a dream, but discipline is what keeps us moving towards it when the excitement fades.

How is Elbert Hubbard's quote relevant in present day context? Elbert Hubbard's message is particularly relevant in today's world, where distractions are everywhere. We often know what we should be doing, but choosing the easier or more entertaining option can be tempting. Self-discipline helps us resist that temptation and stay committed to our priorities.

Importantly, discipline means understanding what matters most and making choices that support those priorities. The quote teaches us that small actions can create significant results when repeated consistently. Success rarely comes from one extraordinary effort, it is usually built through ordinary actions performed repeatedly over a long period.

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More about Elbert Hubbard Born in Bloomington, Illinois, on 19 June 1856, Elbert Green Hubbard was raised in Hudson. Popularly known as the founder of the Roycroft artisan community in East Aurora, New York, he was an influential figure of the Arts and Crafts movement. His best-known explore themes of motivation, craftsmanship and philosophy, which include “A Message to Garcia”, his multi-volume biographical series Little Journeys to the Homes of the Great and the short publication A Message to Garcia.

Elbert Hubbard's inspirational quotes “A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you.”

“God will not look you over for medals, degrees or diplomas but for scars.”

“To avoid criticism say nothing, do nothing, be nothing.”

“Every man is a damn fool for at least five minutes every day; wisdom consists in not exceeding the limit.”

“He who does not understand your silence will probably not understand your words.”

“Do not take life too seriously. You will never get out of it alive.”