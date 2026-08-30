Quote of the Day by Eleanor Roosevelt: 'Great minds discuss ideas...small minds discuss people'

Today, in the quote of the Day, we discuss this famous quote by Eleanor Roosevelt, the longest-serving first lady of the United States: “Great minds discuss ideas. Average minds discuss events. Small minds discuss people.”

Meaning of the quote “Great minds discuss ideas. Average minds discuss events. Small minds discuss people.”

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This quote by Eleanor Roosevelt highlights the different ways people choose to use their thoughts and conversations. “Great minds discuss ideas” suggests that thoughtful and intellectually curious people focus on concepts, solutions, possibilities and ways to improve the world. They ask questions such as: What can we learn? What can we create? How can we solve this problem?

“Average minds discuss events” refers to conversations centred mainly on what is happening around us—news, incidents, trends or everyday occurrences. Discussing events is not necessarily wrong, but the quote suggests that stopping at events may limit deeper thinking about their causes, meaning and possible solutions.

Finally, “Small minds discuss people” refers to those who spend most of their time judging, criticising or gossiping about others. Such conversations often focus on personal flaws rather than meaningful ideas or constructive discussions.

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The larger message is about choosing the quality of our thoughts.

Instead of constantly talking about what others are doing, we can spend more time exploring ideas, learning new things and discussing solutions.

Our conversations reflect where we direct our mental energy. The quote encourages us to think bigger, stay curious and focus on ideas that can inspire growth and positive change.

Ultimately, our conversations shape our thinking. When we discuss meaningful ideas, we become more curious, creative and open-minded. The quote reminds us to spend less time judging others and more time talking about ideas that can help us—and society—grow.

Who was Eleanor Roosevelt? Eleanor Roosevelt was the First Lady of the United States for 12 years, longer than any other woman in American history. During her husband’s presidency, she used her social and political influence to bring domestic and international crises to the attention of the American people by strongly advocating for racial and social justice.

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Born in October 1884 in New York, Anna Eleanor Roosevelt, who went by Eleanor, was the daughter of Elliott Roosevelt and Anna Hall Roosevelt and the niece of Theodore Roosevelt, 26th president of the United States.

After being orphaned in childhood, Eleanor Roosevelt attended boarding school in England. By the time she returned to New York, she had become inspired to use her wealth and privilege to help those less fortunate.

During her debutante year, she met and fell in love with her fifth cousin, Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR). They were married in 1905 and had six children, five of whom survived to adulthood.

During her 12 years as first lady, the unprecedented breadth of Roosevelt’s activities and her advocacy of liberal causes made her nearly as controversial a figure as her husband.

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She instituted regular White House press conferences for women correspondents, and wire services that had not formerly employed women were forced to do so in order to have a representative present in case important news broke, according to Britannica.