Quote of the Day by Eleanor Roosevelt: ‘Many people will walk in and out of your life but…’

Quote of the day: “Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends will leave footprints in your heart” – Eleanor Roosevelt.

Renowned political figure, writer, activist and diplomat Eleanor Roosevelt's popular quote talks about the importance of friendship in life and its true value.

What does it mean The lines are widely attributed to her, implying that many people may come and go in someone's life. But, the ones who truly understands, supports and cares for you will become a meaningful part of the journey. Hence, they will leave ‘footprints’ in your life.

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How to use it The words of wisdom is widely used in debates, speeches and inspirational talks on human relationships, empathy, and the importance of meaningful connections over superficial ones. It remains relevant in today's world where relationships and friendship have evolved with the changing times.

The line reminds us that quality matters over quantity, in all aspects of our life.

It is also a simple and powerful quote in the digital era where everyone is dealing with burnout and stress. While real friends provide support and emotional stability, trust and a sense of belonging, casual equations don't last long. One must invest in meaningful relationships instead of focusing on maintaining a wife social circle.

Eleanor Roosevelt was the longest-serving first lady of the US during her husband Franklin D. Roosevelt's four terms as president (1933 - 1945).

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Check more quotes by Eleanor Roosevelt: -"It takes courage to love, but pain through love is the purifying fire which those who love generously know. We all know people who are so much afraid of pain that they shut themselves up like clams in a shell and, giving out nothing, receive nothing and therefore shrink until life is a mere living death.”

-"The purpose of life is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experience.”

-“You gain strength, courage and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself, 'I have lived through this horror. I can take the next thing that comes along.' You must do the thing you think you cannot do.”

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-“Do what you feel in your heart to be right – for you’ll be criticized anyway.”

-“A woman is like a tea bag; you never know how strong it is until it's in hot water.”

-“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”

-“No matter how plain a woman may be, if truth and honesty are written across her face, she will be beautiful.”

-“To handle yourself, use your head; to handle others, use your heart.”

-“We are afraid to care too much, for fear that the other person does not care at all.”

-“The reason that fiction is more interesting than any other form of literature, to those who really like to study people, is that in fiction the author can really tell the truth without humiliating himself.”

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