Quote of the day by Elizabeth Olsen: ‘I believe that you are only in control of so much. So whatever…’

“I believe that you are only in control of so much. So whatever you are not in control of you can't worry about.” — Elizabeth Olsen

It is a simple thought, but one that becomes harder to follow the more complicated life gets. There are things that can be planned, fixed, and worked towards. Then there are the things that simply happen. Olsen's quote is ultimately about knowing the difference.

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Meaning and relevance of the quote Trying to control everything can become exhausting. Other people's choices, public opinion, unexpected setbacks and the direction life takes are rarely ours to determine. What remains within our reach is how we respond to them.

For Olsen, that distinction carries particular weight given the unusual path her career has taken.

The actor grew up in a family already familiar with the entertainment industry, but she eventually established an identity of her own. Her breakthrough came with the 2011 drama Martha Marcy May Marlene, in which she played a young woman struggling after leaving a cult. The performance earned widespread critical acclaim and immediately marked her as an actor capable of taking on demanding material.

Then came a very different kind of fame.

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Olsen joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wanda Maximoff, first appearing in a cameo in Captain America: The Winter Soldier before taking on increasingly prominent roles in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. her character became central to WandaVision, the Disney+ series that allowed Olsen to explore Wanda's grief, power and complicated relationship with reality.

With that success came the kind of global attention that can be difficult for any actor to control. Yet Olsen has often spoken about the importance of maintaining boundaries and keeping a sense of self outside her work.

In another reflection on her career, she once said: “I think that the most important thing is to be able to have a life outside of your work.”

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The sentiment complements her quote about control. A career can change overnight. A film can succeed or fail. Audiences can embrace a character or turn against one. An actor can prepare meticulously and still have no control over how a performance is received.

What can be controlled is the work itself, the choices made along the way and the effort put into it.

Olsen has also experienced the strange reality of becoming famous through a franchise whose reach extends far beyond the films themselves. Wanda Maximoff became one of the MCU’s most recognisable characters, while Olsen's performance earned her a new generation of fans. But the actor has continued to work outside superhero cinema, appearing in projects such as Sorry for Your Loss, Love & Death, and His Three Daughters.

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That balance perhaps makes her words particularly relevant. Control is not necessarily about having power over every outcome. Sometimes, it is about deciding what deserves your attention in the first place.

Olsen's quote offers no grand solution to uncertainity. It suggests something much more practical: focus on what belongs to you, and learn to leave the rest alone.

For someone whose career has moved between intimate dramas and one of Hollywood's biggest franchises, that may be an especially useful philosophy.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.