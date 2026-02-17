Quote of the day by Emmanuel Macron: ‘Together, we’ll go even further in our cooperation. See you'

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron arrived in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Tuesday for their scheduled three-day visit to India.

This marks Macron's fourth visit to India and his first visit to Mumbai.

The French President and First Lady were received by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Mumbai airport.

Quote of the day by Emmanuel Macron Before landing in Mumbai, Macron tagged his ‘dear friend,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the two leaders' bilateral meeting scheduled for today.

“En route to India! Three days from Mumbai to New Delhi to take our strategic partnership even further. On board with me: business leaders and the economic, industrial, cultural and digital players who give real, tangible life to the ties between India and France. Together, we will take our cooperation even further. See you tomorrow, my dear friend Narendra Modi,” Macron wrote.

What does the quote mean? In this quote, Macron expresses optimism and his intent to strengthen India–France ties during his visit. It also signifies a friendly, personal note highlighting his rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Macron is in India on a three-day trip with business leaders and representatives from industrial, cultural and digital sectors.

What is on Macron’s agenda? Macron will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lok Bhawan in Mumbai today. The two leaders are expected to exchange MOUs followed by a press statement, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The India-France Innovation Forum will be held at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, followed by the India-France Year of Innovation and Cultural Commemoration at the Gateway of India.

At the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi President Macron will participate in the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on 19 January. He will arrive in Delhi on 18 January.

Macron is among heads of state, policymakers and AI leaders across the world who will be at the AI Impact summit, which began on Monday at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The French leader’s visit comes at a time when India is making efforts to diversify and deepen strategic ties beyond long-time suppliers of military equipment.

Last week, India approved $40 billion in arms purchases, including 114 French fighter jets and missiles, Bloomberg News reported.

Macron's India visit follows Prime Minister Modi’s visit to France in February 2025 and reflects the mutual trust and depth of the India–France Strategic Partnership, as well as the shared commitment of the two countries to further deepen it.

PM Modi was the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade inJuly 2023, before the French president graced the Republic Day Parade 2024 as the chief guest.