“First say to yourself what you would be; and then do what you have to do.”
— Epictetus, Philosopher
Today's Quote of the Day is from Greek Stoic philosopher Epictetus. The quote primarily asks the readers to decide what they want to be in future and take steps to make it happen.
Epictetus was a Greek Stoic philosopher born into slavery in the first century CE, likely in Hierapolis in Phrygia, who later gained freedom, taught philosophy in Rome, and eventually founded a school in Nicopolis after philosophers were banished from the city.
Britannica places his life roughly between 55 and 135 CE, while the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy likewise notes that he spent part of his early life as the slave of Epaphroditus, an administrator in Nero’s court. What makes Epictetus enduring is not a large written body of his own — Arrian recorded his teachings — but the intense practicality of his philosophy: character first, action second, and self-mastery above appearance.
“First say to yourself what you would be; and then do what you have to do.”
— Epictetus
The quote by Epictetus is commonly cited from Discourses, Book III, Chapter 23, section 1. Wikiquote preserves the Greek and the standard English rendering, identifying it specifically with that section of the Discourses.
the quote talks about understanding your identity before execution. When you know what you are and who would you want to be, your ambition becomes clearer.
Most people reverse the order: they rush into tasks, goals, meetings, and ambition without first deciding what kind of person they want to be while doing those things. Epictetus insists on the harder sequence. First define the self — disciplined, calm, just, courageous, reliable — and then let behavior follow from that standard.
That is what gives the quote its strategic power. It is not a slogan about vague self-improvement. It is a demand for internal coherence. A leader who has not decided what they stand for will keep improvising under pressure, changing tone with the room, and confusing motion with direction. But once identity is set, decision-making improves.
Define three traits you want your work to express this quarter — for example, clarity, steadiness, and courage — before you set output goals.
Translate identity into behavior by asking, “What would a disciplined leader do in this situation?” before major decisions.
Write a one-sentence personal standard for work, such as: “I want to be the person who stays calm, tells the truth, and improves the team.”
Audit your calendar and cut one recurring activity that reflects status-chasing more than real contribution.
Review your day each evening by measuring not only what you completed, but whether your actions matched the person you claim to be.
Reward people on your team for qualities of character — reliability, honesty, composure, sound judgment — not only for visible wins.
These steps fit the broader workplace evidence that organizations now need adaptability anchored in purpose, values, and culture rather than speed alone.
Disclaimer: The first draft of the article first appeared in AI
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.