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Quote of the day by Epictetus: ‘We cannot choose our external circumstances, but we can…’

Epictetus' enduring observation reminds people that while circumstances are often beyond their control, their response remains a matter of choice, offering a powerful lesson in resilience, self-discipline and personal responsibility.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated8 Jun 2026, 10:42 PM IST
A centuries-old quote from the Stoic philosopher Epictetus continues to resonate today, offering guidance on how people can navigate uncertainty and adversity.
A centuries-old quote from the Stoic philosopher Epictetus continues to resonate today, offering guidance on how people can navigate uncertainty and adversity.
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Among the many philosophical insights that have endured through the centuries, few are as relevant to modern life as the words of the Greek Stoic philosopher Epictetus: “We cannot choose our external circumstances, but we can always choose how we respond to them.”

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Meaning of the quote

Though spoken nearly two millennia ago, the quote addresses a challenge that remains universal. People frequently encounter situations beyond their control, whether economic hardship, professional setbacks, personal loss, illness or unexpected disruptions. Epictetus' observation serves as a reminder that while individuals may not be able to dictate what happens to them, they retain the ability to decide how they react.

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At its core, the quote reflects one of the central principles of Stoic philosophy: distinguishing between what lies within our control and what does not. External events, according to the Stoics, are often unpredictable. However, attitudes, decisions and actions remain within an individual's power. By focusing energy on those areas, people can maintain a sense of agency even during difficult circumstances.

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Relevance of the quote

The message has particular relevance in an era marked by rapid change and uncertainty. Social media, economic pressures and global events can leave individuals feeling overwhelmed by factors they cannot influence. Epictetus' words encourage a shift in perspective, directing attention away from uncontrollable outcomes and towards personal conduct, resilience and emotional discipline.

The quote also aligns closely with another well-known observation by the Roman emperor and Stoic philosopher Marcus Aurelius: “You have power over your mind—not outside events. Realise this, and you will find strength.”

Like Epictetus' statement, Marcus Aurelius' insight emphasises the importance of internal control. Rather than seeking to command external circumstances, individuals are encouraged to cultivate mastery over their thoughts, emotions and responses. Together, the two quotations form a powerful framework for dealing with adversity and uncertainty.

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The enduring appeal of Stoic philosophy lies in its practicality. Rather than promising control over the world, it teaches people how to respond effectively to the realities they face. In that sense, Epictetus' words remain as relevant today as when they were first spoken, offering a timeless reminder that character is often revealed not by circumstances themselves, but by the choices made in response to them.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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