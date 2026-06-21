Quote of the day by Ernest Hemingway: ‘Before you react, think. Before you spend, earn. Before you criticise….’

Quote of the Day: “Before you react, think. Before you spend, earn. Before you criticise, wait. Before you quit, try” — Ernest Hemingway

In a world driven by instant reactions, quick judgments and constant distractions, this quote attributed to Ernest Hemingway offers a timeless reminder about the value of patience, discipline and perseverance. Though simple in its wording, the message carries profound lessons that can be applied to everyday life, personal growth and professional success.

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The quote encourages people to pause and reflect before taking action. It highlights the importance of thoughtful decision-making rather than acting on impulse. Whether it is responding to criticism, making financial choices or facing challenges, Hemingway's words suggest that careful consideration often leads to better outcomes.

What does Ernest Hemingway's quote mean? The first part, "Before you react, think," stresses the importance of controlling emotions. In moments of anger, frustration or excitement, people often make decisions they later regret. Taking a moment to think before reacting can prevent misunderstandings and help maintain healthy relationships.

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The second line, "Before you spend, earn," promotes financial responsibility. It serves as a reminder that sustainable spending should be based on what one has earned rather than on debt, impulse purchases or unrealistic expectations. The message remains especially relevant in an era of easy credit and online shopping.

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The third statement, "Before you criticize, wait," encourages empathy and understanding. Often, people are quick to judge others without knowing the full story. Waiting, observing and gathering more information can lead to fairer assessments and more constructive conversations.

Finally, "Before you quit, try," may be the most powerful lesson of all. Success rarely comes without effort, setbacks and persistence. The quote urges people not to give up at the first sign of difficulty. Instead, it encourages determination and resilience, qualities that are essential for achieving meaningful goals.

Taken together, these four pieces of advice form a practical guide for living with wisdom and self-control. They advocate patience over impulsiveness, responsibility over recklessness, understanding over judgment and perseverance over surrender.

Who was Ernest Hemingway? Ernest Hemingway was one of the most influential American writers of the 20th century. Born on 21 July, 1899 in Oak Park, Illinois, he became known for his distinctive writing style, characterised by clear, concise language and understated emotion.

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Hemingway worked as a journalist before serving as an ambulance driver during World War I, an experience that shaped much of his later writing. His novels and short stories often explored themes such as courage, love, war, loss and human endurance.

Among his most famous works are The Old Man and the Sea, A Farewell to Arms, For Whom the Bell Tolls and The Sun Also Rises. In 1954, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for his contribution to literature.

Although Hemingway's life was marked by adventure, travel and literary success, he also faced significant personal struggles. Nevertheless, his works continue to inspire readers around the world and remain staples of modern literature.

He died on 2nd July, 1961.

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More than half a century after his death, Hemingway's words still resonate because they address universal human experiences. His advice to think before reacting, earn before spending, wait before criticizing and try before quitting serves as a valuable reminder that wisdom often lies in patience, responsibility and perseverance.

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