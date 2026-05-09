Quote of the day by Ernest Hemingway: ‘The world breaks everyone, and afterward, some are…’

A powerful line from celebrated American writer Ernest Hemingway is gaining renewed attention for its stark message about suffering, endurance and recovery, as readers continue to draw lessons from literature in times of uncertainty.

“The world breaks everyone, and afterward, some are strong at the broken places.” -- Ernest Hemingway The quote, widely attributed to Hemingway and taken from his 1929 novel A Farewell to Arms, has long been regarded as one of literature’s clearest expressions of resilience. Its message is simple but uncompromising: hardship is universal, but what follows adversity often defines the course of a person’s life.

Meaning of the quote At its core, the line speaks to the inevitability of pain. Hemingway suggests that life, through loss, disappointment, grief or struggle, affects everyone without exception. Yet the second part of the statement shifts the focus from suffering itself to what comes after it. The idea that “some are strong at the broken places” reflects a belief that damage does not necessarily result in defeat. In many cases, it becomes the point from which people rebuild.

The quote continues to resonate because of its relevance across generations and circumstances. In recent years, as communities worldwide have faced public health crises, economic pressure, conflict and personal upheaval, the words have taken on fresh significance.

Relevance of the quote Its relevance also lies in its realism. Unlike many expressions of encouragement that offer simple optimism, Hemingway’s words do not minimise pain or suggest that resilience is easy to achieve. Instead, the statement acknowledges that people are often changed by hardship. Strength, in this context, is not about avoiding damage but about adapting to it.

Psychologists and resilience researchers have often pointed to similar ideas when discussing post-traumatic growth — the concept that some individuals emerge from severe challenges with a deeper sense of purpose, stronger relationships or greater emotional resilience. Hemingway’s phrasing captures that idea in plain, direct language.

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The quote is frequently paired with another line often associated with the Japanese art of kintsugi, the practice of repairing broken pottery with gold.

“The wound is the place where the Light enters you.” The line, attributed to Persian poet Jalal ad-Din Rumi, carries a related message — that fracture and repair can become sources of transformation.

Together, the two quotes offer a broader reflection on human endurance. While Hemingway emphasises toughness forged through damage, Rumi points to growth through vulnerability.

Literary scholars note that Hemingway’s own life was marked by war, injury, personal loss and emotional struggle, themes that deeply informed his writing. His sparse prose often dealt directly with suffering, courage and survival.