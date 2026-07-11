Quote of the day by Ernest Hemingway: The world breaks everyone, and…'

“The world breaks everyone, and afterward many are strong at the broken places.”

This well-known line comes from Ernest Hemingway's 1929 novel A Farewell to Arms. The quote expresses the idea that life brings pain, setbacks and difficult experiences, but these challenges can also help people become stronger and more resilient.

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Rather than focusing only on suffering, the quote highlights the human ability to recover, adapt and move forward after hardship.

Who was Ernest Hemingway? Ernest Hemingway was born on July 21, 1899, in Oak Park, Illinois, United States, and died on July 2, 1961, in Ketchum, Idaho. He is regarded as one of the most influential American writers of the 20th century.

Known for his clear and direct writing style, Hemingway wrote several acclaimed books, including The Old Man and the Sea, For Whom the Bell Tolls and A Farewell to Arms. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1954 for his contribution to modern fiction.

His life was shaped by war, travel, personal struggles and major historical events. Hemingway worked as a journalist during the First World War, and many of his experiences later influenced his writing. His stories often explored themes such as courage, survival, love, loss and the emotional struggles people face.

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What does the quote mean? The quote compares life's hardships to experiences that leave people emotionally wounded but also stronger.

Hemingway believed that pain does not always defeat a person. Instead, difficult experiences can help people grow by teaching patience, building emotional strength and offering valuable life lessons.

The phrase “strong at the broken places” suggests that the wounds caused by hardship can become a source of resilience. People who have faced challenges often develop greater courage, understanding and empathy for others.

The deeper message At its core, the quote reflects the belief that suffering can lead to personal growth. It does not suggest that pain is something to seek, but rather that people have the ability to rebuild their lives after difficult times.

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Hemingway's words continue to resonate because they remind readers that while hardship is a part of life, it can also become the foundation for strength and resilience.

More quotes by Ernest Hemingway “There is no friend as loyal as a book.”

“There is nothing to writing. All you do is sit down at a typewriter and bleed.”

“Happiness in intelligent people is the rarest thing I know.”

“I love sleep. My life has the tendency to fall apart when I'm awake, you know?”

“The most painful thing is losing yourself in the process of loving someone too much, and forgetting that you are special too.”

“There is nothing noble in being superior to your fellow man; true nobility is being superior to your former self.”

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“The best way to find out if you can trust somebody is to trust them.”

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