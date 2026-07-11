Quote of the day by FM Alexander on link between success and habits: 'People do not decide their futures; they decide….'

Quote of the day by FM Alexander: “People do not decide their futures; they decide their habits, and their habits decide their futures.”

Australian actor and author Frederick Matthias Alexander's quote suggests that habits quietly influence how we spend our mornings, how we respond to challenges, how we manage our health, finances, relationships and careers. Suggesting that success is the outcome of countless ordinary actions performed consistently over time than merely the result of one grand moment, it focuses on values of perseverance, determination and consistency.

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What does this quote mean? Frederick Matthias Alexander's philosophy is based on deeper truth about how our small habits we repeat every single day determine our future. Hence, growth and success in life is not a result of occasional decisions instead an outcome of habits. Our ways of life are a reflection of our response to challenges, finances, relationships and careers.

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Hence, habit have the power to transform knowledge and confidence to opportunities. Through disciplined life, continuous learning and effective time management, one can create a strong foundation for long-term success. Shifting our focus from distant goals to present-day actions, this quote teaches us that routines that create success requires patience, discipline and persistence.

How is this quote relevant in present day context? This quote is especially relevant in present day context because in today's world instant gratification often overshadows long-term commitment. This quote emphasizes the importances of small actions that may appear insignificant in isolation, but together they create extraordinary outcomes. Just like small investments grow into significant wealth over time, tiny improvements made consistently produce remarkable results.

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Although we may not control every circumstance life presents, but we can control our daily choices. By redirecting our energy to healthy habits and replacing unhealthy ones with a positive one, we can gradually reshape our lives in powerful ways. In essence, FM Alexander's message reminds us that habits become routines, routines become character and character shapes destiny.

More about FM Alexander The man behind ‘Alexander technique’, an educational process said to recognize and overcome reactive, habitual limitations in movement and thinking, FM Alexander was an inspiration for a number of notable individuals of his time. Philosopher and education reformer John Dewey, Cartoonist illustrator Ronald Searle, actor Harry Brodribb Irving, actress Viola Tree and English novelist Aldous Huxley were among some the individuals who admired him.

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More quotes by FM Alexander “Trying is only emphasizing the thing we know.”

“It is not the degree of 'willing' or 'trying', but the way in which the energy is directed, that is going to make the 'willing' or 'trying' effective.”

“You translate everything, whether physical or mental or spiritual, into muscular tension.”

“Every man, woman and child holds the possibility of physical perfection; it rests with each of us to attain it by personal understanding and effort.”

“When anything is pointed out, our only idea is to go from wrong to right; in spite of the fact that it has taken us years to get to wrong we try to get right in a moment.”

“Prevent the things you have been doing and you are half-way home.”

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About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.