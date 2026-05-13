Quote of the day by Franz Kafka: ‘Start with what is right rather than…..’

Quote of the day: “Start with what is right rather than what is acceptable” — Franz Kafka

Every day presents moments when we must choose between doing what is right and doing what is merely convenient. Kafka’s quote offers a powerful reminder that integrity should come before approval. It encourages us to base our decisions on principles, not on what others may find comfortable or popular.

What does Franz Kafka's quote mean? This quote urges us to put ethics and truth ahead of social acceptance. “What is acceptable” refers to actions or decisions that fit in with common opinion, workplace culture, family expectations, or public pressure. These choices may help us avoid conflict, but they are not always the most honest or fair.

“What is right,” on the other hand, points to actions grounded in values such as honesty, justice, and responsibility. Doing what is right may be more difficult. It can require courage to speak up, challenge unfair practices, or stand alone when others disagree.

For example, imagine a student who notices cheating during an exam. Staying silent may feel more acceptable because it avoids confrontation. Reporting it, however, may be the right thing to do because it protects fairness. Similarly, in the workplace, raising concerns about unethical behaviour may be uncomfortable, but it reflects integrity.

This quote also teaches that long-term respect is built on principled decisions. Choices based solely on acceptance can bring short-term peace, but they may lead to regret if they compromise personal values. By starting with what is right, people build trust, self-respect, and credibility.

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The message is especially relevant in today’s world, where social media and public opinion can pressure individuals to conform. Kafka reminds us that moral clarity should guide us more than popularity. True leadership often begins when someone chooses principle over convenience.

In practical terms, this quote encourages us to ask a simple question before making an important decision: “Is this the right thing to do?” If the answer is yes, acceptance should be secondary.

“Start with what is right rather than what is acceptable” is a timeless lesson in character and courage. It reminds us that doing the right thing is not always easy, but it is the foundation of integrity. Whether in school, work, or personal life, this principle helps us make decisions we can stand by with confidence.

Who was Franz Kafka? Born on July 3, 1883, Franz Kafka was a German-language writer born in Prague, then part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. He is widely regarded as one of the most influential literary figures of the 20th century.

Kafka is best known for works such as The Metamorphosis, The Trial, and The Castle. His writing explores themes of alienation, bureaucracy, anxiety, and the struggle of individuals against confusing systems of authority.

Although Kafka published only a small portion of his work during his lifetime, his friend Max Brod preserved and published many of his manuscripts after his death. Today, Kafka’s writings and quotations continue to resonate with readers around the world because of their insight into human dilemmas and moral choices.