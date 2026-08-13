Quote of the day by Friedrich Nietzsche: ‘He who has a why to live can bear almost…’

Quote of the day: "He who has a why to live can bear almost any how.” — Friedrich Nietzsche.

The quote is attributed to Friedrich Nietzsche, the German philosopher. The idea comes from his 1889 work Twilight of the Idols. While it is by Nietzsche, the quote gained popularity through Viktor Frankl, who quoted Nietzsche in his 1946 book Man's Search for Meaning.

The line is used to explain how a sense of meaning can help someone, pushing them to endure extreme suffering.

What does it mean The quote comes with a deeper meaning than anyone would imagine. To simplify it- imagine two people going through exactly the same difficult situation. While one may think, “I have to do this because I have no choice,” and the other may think, “I am doing this because it will give my child a better life.” In both cases, the difficulty remains the same, but its meaning has changed. The above quote is trying to highlight the same insight- the idea of having a "why" in life.

A long workday, studying for years, caring for a senior person, starting over after failure or exercising when you are too tired-- these situations become more bearable when they are connected to a bigger reason. The “why” here doesn't necessarily remove pain, but it gives a reason to endure and remain determined.

Nietzsche recognised that suffering, uncertainty, disappointment and struggles are inevitable in life. The trick is to find out how to relate to it. This is why one must learn to differentiate between “why” and “how”. The “how” asks us “How difficult is this going to be?” The “why” says “, What makes it worth doing anyway?” When humans become consumed by the “how”, difficulty can feel overwhelming. It is much easier to be anchored in a meaningful “why”, making hardship something we are willing to move through. In simple words, it gives us motivation and a solid reason.

More important quotes from Friedrich Nietzsche -“Without music, life would be a mistake.”

-“It is not a lack of love, but a lack of friendship that makes unhappy marriages.”

-“I'm not upset that you lied to me, I'm upset that from now on I can't believe you.”

-“And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music.”

-“Whoever fights monsters should see to it that in the process he does not become a monster. And if you gaze long enough into an abyss, the abyss will gaze back into you.”

-“There is always some madness in love. But there is also always some reason in madness.”

-“You have your way. I have my way. As for the right way, the correct way, and the only way, it does not exist.”

-“Sometimes people don't want to hear the truth because they don't want their illusions destroyed.”

-“The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.”