Quote of the day by Friedrich Nietzsche on hardship and failure: 'What doesn't kill me makes me…'

“That which does not kill us makes us stronger,” – Friedrich Nietzsche. Quote of the day: German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche once talked about the hardships and failures, and their lesser-discussed positive side, in Twilight of the Idols. He said, "That which does not kill us makes us stronger."

Today, the popular quote has transcended from books and reached the pop culture world. Frequently used in comeback stories, Nietzsche's quote has inspired several artists, including Kanye West for Stronger and Kelly Clarkson for Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You), turning it into a powerful anthem to inspire many. Even films like Rocky, The Shawshank Redemption, Forrest Gump, The Pursuit of Happyness, Slumdog Millionaire and One Battle After Another are also inspired by the same school of thought.

What does it mean Here Nietzsche argued that hardship in the form of pain, failure, loss, and struggle can act as a blessing in disguise. If one survives a difficult experience, it can force them to analyse, adapt, and change their story. Showcasing it as a process for character development, he hints that people under pressure tend to come out emotionally ‘stronger’.

Nietzsche's quote focuses on the right response to uncertain situations. One can grow after confronting challenges, learning from uncomfortable situations and transferring their weaknesses into their biggest strength. Although coming out 'stronger' isn't guaranteed during setbacks, it can be earned with the right attitude.

The popular line also comes with a deeper, philosophical meaning on self-overcoming, the Nietzschean concept of turning limitations, weaknesses, and fear into growth and power.

In simple words, failures and hardships can only help you if you face them with the right approach. Instead of avoiding problems, anyone can rewrite their story at any point, only if they want to. Willingness plays a key role towards growth.

More quotes on hardships and failure Check similar quotes on confronting difficult times:

-“Character cannot be developed in ease and quiet. Only through experience of trial and suffering can the soul be strengthened.”- Helen Keller.

-“In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity.”- Albert Einstein.

-"Do not pray for an easy life, pray for the strength to endure a difficult one."-Bruce Lee.

-"You must be the change you wish to see in the world." – Mahatma Gandhi.

-"Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again." – Nelson Mandela.

-"It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop." – Confucius

-"Remember that sometimes not getting what you want is a wonderful stroke of luck."- Dalai Lama.

-"Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts." – Winston Churchill

-"Not everything that is faced can be changed. But nothing can be changed until it is faced.” – James Baldwin.