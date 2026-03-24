Quote of the Day by Gandalf of Lord of the Rings: ‘Many that live deserve death, and …’

“Many that live deserve death. And some that die deserve life. Can you give it to them? Then do not be too eager to deal out death in judgement.”, these powerful words from Gandalf were uttered in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, authored by JRR Tolkien

What Does the Quote Mean? Gandalf speaks these words to Frodo Baggins in the mines of the Shire, specifically during a quiet, grave moment in Bag End, when Frodo recoils upon learning that the creature Gollum still lives and laments that Bilbo did not kill him when he had the chance. Frodo declares that Gollum deserves death. Gandalf's response is one of the most quietly devastating rebukes in all of literature.

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The wizard is not defending Gollum's crimes. He is challenging Frodo's certainty, and by extension, all of ours, that we are qualified to determine who is beyond saving. The quote asks a simple but shattering question: if you cannot restore life to those who die unjustly, what gives you the authority to hasten anyone's death?

At its heart, this is a meditation on humility, mercy, and the limits of human- or hobbit — judgement. Tolkien, a devout Roman Catholic, was deeply influenced by theological ideas of grace and redemption. Gollum, wretched and corrupted as he is, ultimately plays a decisive role in destroying the One Ring. Had he been killed earlier, the quest would have failed. Mercy, in Tolkien's moral universe, is not weakness — it is wisdom operating on a timescale that judgement cannot see.

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The quote endures because it speaks to something universal: our instinct to write people off, and the reminder that we almost never have the full picture.

What Is The Lord of the Rings? The Lord of the Rings is an epic high-fantasy novel by British author J.R.R. Tolkien, published in three volumes — The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King — between 1954 and 1955.

Set in the richly imagined world of Middle-earth, it follows the hobbit Frodo Baggins, who inherits a ring of immense and corrupting power. Alongside a fellowship of men, elves, dwarves, and fellow hobbits, Frodo undertakes a perilous quest to destroy the One Ring in the fires of Mount Doom, the only place where it can be unmade, before the dark lord Sauron can reclaim it and enslave all living things.

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The novel is widely regarded as the foundational text of modern fantasy literature and one of the best-selling books ever written, with over 150 million copies sold worldwide.

Who Is JRR Tolkien? John Ronald Reuel Tolkien was born on 3 January 1892 in Bloemfontein, in what is now South Africa, and raised in England following his father's death. He went on to become a professor of Anglo-Saxon and later English Language and Literature at the University of Oxford, where he spent the bulk of his academic career.

Tolkien was a philologist, a scholar of language and its history, and this expertise shaped everything he created. Middle-earth was not conceived as a story first but as a vehicle for the invented languages he had been constructing since adolescence, most notably Quenya and Sindarin, two forms of Elvish. The world, in essence, grew around the words.

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A veteran of the First World War who fought at the Battle of the Somme, Tolkien lost nearly all of his closest friends to the conflict. Many scholars see the shadow of that experience woven through Middle-earth's landscapes of ruin, endurance, and unlikely heroism. He died on 2 September 1973, aged 81, leaving behind a mythology that has only grown in stature with time.

Interesting Facts About The Lord of the Rings It took JRR Tolkien 12 years to write The Lord of The Rings. He began The Lord of the Rings in 1937, shortly after the success of The Hobbit, and did not complete it until 1949. Publishers then sat on it for several more years, anxious about its length and commercial viability.

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Publishers made him split it into three books. Tolkien conceived of The Lord of the Rings as a single novel. His publisher, Allen & Unwin, divided it into three volumes purely to manage printing costs.

The Elvish languages are fully functional. Tolkien constructed Quenya and Sindarin with complete grammatical systems, vocabularies, and even poetry. Linguists today continue to study and expand them.

It was nearly lost to a rival publisher. A draft of the manuscript was accidentally sent to a competing publisher, Collins, during a contract dispute. Had that deal gone through, the book's entire publication history — and possibly its reception — could have been different.

Peter Jackson's film trilogy won 17 Academy Awards. The three films, released between 2001 and 2003, together hold one of the strongest awards records in cinema history. The Return of the King alone won all 11 categories for which it was nominated — including Best Picture — matching the all-time record.

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