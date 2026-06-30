Quote of the day by Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel: ‘The learner always begins…’

Learning is not simply about acquiring information but also about developing the right attitude toward knowledge. The quote, “The learner always begins by finding fault, but the scholar sees the positive merit in everything,” by Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, emphasises the importance of maturity in education. Beginners often focus on mistakes or weaknesses because they are still developing their understanding. In contrast, experienced scholars recognise the value and lessons present in every idea, person, and experience. This perspective encourages humility, open-mindedness, and continuous intellectual growth.

Quote of the day “The learner always begins by finding fault, but the scholar sees the positive merit in everything.” - Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel

The quote suggests that true wisdom comes from appreciating strengths and learning openly, rather than criticising everything with a narrow, judgmental mindset.

This quote was originally said by Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel (1770–1831), one of Germany's greatest philosophers. It is commonly attributed to Hegel and reflects his philosophical ideas about knowledge, education, and intellectual growth. While the exact original publication is uncertain, it is widely cited in collections of Hegel's quotations and discussions of his philosophy.

Meaning of the quote This quote highlights the difference between a beginner and a true scholar. A learner may initially criticise ideas, opinions, or works because they are eager to prove their understanding or because they notice flaws more easily than strengths. However, a genuine scholar possesses deeper wisdom and recognises that every idea has something valuable to teach.

Instead of dismissing people or ideas because of imperfections, scholars appreciate their contributions and learn from them. The quote encourages people to replace criticism with curiosity and appreciation. It teaches that wisdom grows when we focus on discovering value rather than merely identifying faults. Such an attitude leads to better learning, stronger relationships, and greater personal development.

Why this quote resonates This quote resonates because modern life often encourages criticism through debates, social media, and competition. People are quick to point out mistakes while overlooking strengths. Hegel reminds us that true education involves understanding, empathy, and appreciation.

Whether in classrooms, workplaces, or daily interactions, individuals who recognise positive qualities foster a healthier, more productive environment. The quote inspires readers to become thoughtful learners who seek knowledge from every experience rather than judge everything negatively.

How can you implement this

Listen carefully to different opinions before judging them.

When reading books or attending classes, identify useful ideas even if you disagree with certain parts.

Appreciate the strengths of classmates, colleagues, and family members rather than focusing only on their shortcomings.

Accept constructive criticism with humility and treat every experience as a learning opportunity.

By developing the habit of recognising positive qualities, you become wiser, more respectful, and better able to sustain continuous personal and intellectual growth. Who was Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel? Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel was born on 27 August 1770 in Stuttgart, then part of the Duchy of Württemberg. He was the eldest son of Georg Ludwig Hegel, a government revenue official, and Maria Magdalena Louisa Hegel (née Fromm), who came from an educated family.

Hegel received his early education at the Stuttgart Gymnasium and later studied theology and philosophy at the Tübinger Stift, where he became close friends with Friedrich Hölderlin and Friedrich Wilhelm Joseph Schelling. After completing his studies, he worked as a private tutor before becoming a professor at the universities of Jena, Heidelberg, and Berlin.

Hegel married Marie Helena Susanna von Tucher in 1811, and the couple had two sons, Karl Friedrich Wilhelm Hegel and Immanuel Thomas Christian Hegel. Hegel also had an illegitimate son, Ludwig Fischer, from an earlier relationship, whom he later acknowledged and supported.