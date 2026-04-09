Quote of the day by George Bernard Shaw- ‘A life spent making mistakes is not only more honorable, but more…'

Irish playwright, essayist, and critic George Bernard Shaw was widely regarded as one of the greatest dramatists in English. His words left an indelible mark on readers.
"A life spent making mistakes is not only more honourable, but more useful than a life spent doing nothing."
This inspiring quote by Shaw serves as a reminder that mistakes should not be considered a failure, something that one ought to avoid at all costs. Instead, they should be seen as experiences that shape our growth, resilience, and wisdom. A person who dares to act, even at the risk of being wrong, gathers lessons that no amount of passive observation can provide.
His words remind us that when we make a mistake, we are directly engaging with life. We test our limits, challenge our assumptions, and confront reality in its true form. Every misstep, every mistake, carries a hidden insight within it, and it is up to us to realise what those insights are. We can either choose to let those mistakes become a setback and stop us from doing anything further in life, or let them become a stepping stone in our journey. These mistakes help us gain a better sense of clarity about both life and ourselves. They show how and where we fell short in our efforts. This process of trial and error is the foundation of learning. Without it, progress would be impossible. Every invention, every breakthrough, and every success story is built upon a series of failures that came before it.
However, in contrast, a life spent doing nothing may look safe, but it is actually stagnant. To avoid mistakes, one often ends up avoiding taking any action. People end up choosing comfort over growth, selecting the known rather than facing the discomfort of not knowing something. This fear, that if I make a mistake, it will cost me a lot, oftentimes becomes the reason people live a frustrated, stagnant life. While such a life may be free from visible errors, it is also devoid of meaningful achievement. There are no lessons learned, no risks taken, and no stories worth telling. In trying to preserve perfection, one ends up sacrificing purpose.
Shaw's words remind us that, in the end, a life filled with mistakes is still a life full of experiences and lessons. It is honourable because it reflects that a person undertook efforts to achieve something.
Born on 26 July 1856, Bernard Shaw was one of the most influential writers of the modern era. He was known for his sharp wit, bold ideas, and extremely powerful social commentary. He was born in Dublin, Ireland, into a humble family. However, he later rose to become a leading voice in literature and public debate. Shaw was widely known for plays like Pygmalion, and his work often challenged societal norms. Through his writing, Shaw tackled issues such as education, class inequality, and women's rights.
He is one of only two people to have won both an Academy Award and a Nobel Prize in Literature. He won the Nobel Prize in 1925. He won the Oscar in 1939 for Best Writing, Screenplay, for adapting his own play Pygmalion for the screen. Pygmalion would go on to be remade as the wildly successful musical and film My Fair Lady.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.