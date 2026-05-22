Quote of the Day by George Bernard Shaw: 'Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself'

Today, the Quote of the Day us by George Bernard Shaw, which says: "Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself"

About George Bernard Shaw George Bernard Shaw, born in Dublin in 1856, became one of the most influential playwrights, critics and public intellectuals of the modern era. After moving to London in 1876, he struggled for years as a novelist before establishing himself as a drama critic, socialist thinker and dramatist. His major plays include Man and Superman, Major Barbara, Pygmalion and Saint Joan, and he received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1925. Britannica describes him as an Irish comic dramatist, literary critic and socialist propagandist whose plays used wit to examine society’s contradictions.

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Meaning of the Quote

“Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself.” — Often attributed to George Bernard Shaw

This quote is widely attributed to Shaw in popular quote collections, but Quote Investigator found no substantive evidence that Shaw used this exact saying. The idea appears in related forms in later writers, including Sydney J. Harris and Thomas Szasz, so strict publication should mark the line as widely attributed / attribution uncertain.

The quote challenges the idea that identity is something hidden and fixed, waiting to be discovered like an object. Instead, it suggests that the self is built through choices, habits, risks, failures, relationships and repeated action. You do not simply “find” who you are; you become who you repeatedly choose to be.

The deeper lesson is one of agency. A person may be shaped by background, family, education, luck and circumstance, but they are not limited to passive discovery. They can create new skills, new discipline, new confidence, new values and a new direction through deliberate effort.

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This does not mean people can become anything without limits. It means the search for identity should not become an excuse for waiting. Life asks people to participate in their own becoming.

Why This Quote Resonates This quote resonates strongly today because careers, identities and skills are changing faster than before. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 says employers expect 39% of key job skills to change by 2030, making continuous learning, upskilling and reskilling central to future readiness.

That makes the quote especially relevant for students, young professionals and anyone facing reinvention. AI, automation and new career models are forcing people to stop asking only, “Who am I?” and start asking, “What can I build in myself next?” In this context, self-creation becomes practical: learn the tool, build the habit, improve the craft, change the environment, and take ownership of the next version of yourself.

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Another Perspective

“A life spent making mistakes is not only more honorable, but more useful than a life spent doing nothing.” — Widely attributed to George Bernard Shaw

This second quote is also widely circulated as a Shaw line, though many public quote databases do not provide a primary textual source. Its spirit complements the self-creation quote because it explains how creation happens: through action, mistakes and correction.

Together, both quotes create a powerful personal-growth lesson. The first says you create yourself. The second says creation requires risk. A person who never acts may avoid embarrassment, but also avoids becoming more capable, confident or alive.

How You Can Implement This Choose one identity to build: Instead of saying “I want to find myself,” say, “I want to become more disciplined, creative, confident, healthy, skilled or courageous.”

Turn identity into behaviour: If you want to become a writer, write daily. If you want to become confident, practise speaking. If you want to become fit, train consistently.

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Stop waiting for clarity before action: Take one small step first. Clarity often comes after movement, not before it.

Use mistakes as construction material: After every failed attempt, ask what it taught you about your habits, fears, skills or preparation.

Redesign your environment: Spend more time around people, books, routines and projects that support the person you want to become.

Review your self-creation monthly: Ask, “What did my actions this month create in me — courage, avoidance, discipline, distraction, confidence or fear?”

Final Thought

“Life is no brief candle to me. It is a sort of splendid torch which I have got hold of for the moment.” — George Bernard Shaw

This Shaw quote, from A Splendid Torch, captures the active spirit behind self-creation. Life is not merely something to observe or inherit; it is something to hold, shape and pass forward. Whether or not the primary quote is definitively Shaw’s, its message fits a deeply Shavian idea: do not live passively inside received definitions — build yourself with purpose.

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References

Britannica — George Bernard Shaw biography, major works, Nobel Prize and public career.

Quote Investigator — Attribution analysis for “Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself,” noting no substantive evidence for Shaw.

Goodreads — Public quote listing attributing the line to George Bernard Shaw; useful for popularity tracking, not verification.

World Economic Forum — Future of Jobs Report 2025, including the 39% skills-change expectation by 2030.

BrainyQuote / Goodreads — Public quote listings for “A life spent making mistakes…”; primary-source verification recommended.

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