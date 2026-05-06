Quote of the day by George Eliot: ‘The only failure a man ought to fear is failure in cleaving to….’

Quote of the Day: “The only failure a man ought to fear is failure in cleaving to the purpose he sees to be best.” — George Eliot
At its core, this quote redefines what failure really means. In most professional and personal settings, failure is measured through visible outcomes—missed targets, declining numbers, or unsuccessful projects. But Eliot offers a more demanding and meaningful standard. According to her, true failure is not about falling short of results; it is about abandoning what you believe is right.
The phrase “cleaving to the purpose” suggests a deep, unwavering commitment. It means holding on to a guiding principle even when circumstances become difficult, progress slows, or external pressures push in another direction. In leadership, this purpose might be integrity, quality, innovation, or trust. Eliot’s message is clear: setbacks are part of growth, but losing sight of purpose is a deeper, more lasting defeat.
This perspective shifts how we evaluate success. A project that struggles but remains aligned with its core mission still holds value. On the other hand, a quick success achieved by compromising principles may come at a hidden cost. Eliot reminds us that outcomes matter—but not at the expense of direction.
In today’s fast-changing world, this idea feels especially relevant. Businesses and individuals are under constant pressure to adapt quickly—whether due to technological disruption, economic uncertainty, or evolving expectations. Speed often becomes the priority, sometimes at the cost of thoughtful decision-making.
Modern workplaces are also dealing with declining engagement and trust. When people lose connection to purpose, motivation suffers. Eliot’s insight offers a corrective: purpose is not just an abstract idea, but a stabilising force. It helps organisations stay grounded when navigating uncertainty.
Take the example of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. Companies may rush to adopt tools for efficiency or cost-cutting. However, Eliot’s principle raises an important question—does this decision align with the organisation’s deeper purpose? If a company claims to prioritise customer trust or quality, then those values must guide how technology is implemented. Otherwise, short-term gains could lead to long-term damage.
This quote also resonates on a personal level. Individuals often face choices between what is easy and what is right. Eliot encourages persistence—not blind stubbornness, but a thoughtful commitment to what one genuinely believes is best. It is a reminder that integrity is built through consistency, especially when it is tested.
Another quote attributed to Eliot adds an important dimension: “The important work of moving the world forward does not wait to be done by perfect men.” Together, these ideas suggest a balance. One must act, even without perfect conditions, but remain anchored to a clear sense of purpose. Progress does not require perfection—but it does require direction.
George Eliot was the pen name of Mary Ann Evans, one of the most influential writers of the Victorian era. Born in 1819 in Warwickshire, England, she broke literary conventions not only through her writing but also through her personal life and intellectual independence.
Eliot’s novels, such as Middlemarch, Silas Marner, and The Mill on the Floss, are known for their deep psychological insight and moral complexity. She explored human relationships, ethical dilemmas, and the consequences of individual choices with remarkable clarity. Her work moved beyond simple storytelling, offering readers a thoughtful examination of character and society.
Choosing a male pen name allowed her work to be taken seriously in a time when women writers were often dismissed. Yet her voice remained distinctly her own, empathetic, analytical, and deeply concerned with questions of right and wrong.
Eliot’s legacy continues to endure because her ideas remain timeless. She understood that success is not only about achievement, but about staying true to one’s values. Her words remind us that while circumstances change, the importance of purpose, and the courage to hold on to it. remains constant. She died on 22 December, 1880.
(Disclaimer: The first draft of this copy was generated by AI)
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.