Quote of the day: “The title of this trilogy is derived from lines in Paradise Lost by John Milton, which are used in the front piece of Northern Lights” — George Mortimer Pullman

George Mortimer Pullman's quote is not ornamental, it highlights a deeper truth about the disconnect between what people profess to believe and how they actually behave. Its impact comes from lived experience rather than abstract thinking. Pullman’s observation reflects years of careful attention, not a neatly packaged idea meant for easy appeal.

Context behind the quote Pullman’s early career offers insight into how his perspective evolved. After taking over his father’s business, he gained recognition in 1856 when he secured a contract with the State of New York to relocate 20 buildings during the expansion of a canal. His work later extended to Chicago, where the city’s low elevation made infrastructure projects especially challenging. These experiences, practical, visible, and high-stakes, shaped his way of thinking and sharpened his expression.

What sets his words apart is their origin. They were not crafted as general advice but emerged from sustained engagement with real-world challenges. This grounding gives the quote a level of authenticity that many similar statements lack.

The life that shaped the insight Born in Brocton, New York, Pullman grew up in a family closely tied to construction and innovation. His father, a carpenter, developed a machine using jack screws to move entire buildings—a method that would later influence Pullman’s own work. The family relocated to Albion along the Erie Canal, where such skills were in demand.

As Pullman expanded the business, his projects became more ambitious and influential. Over time, he built not just products but systems, including the company town that would later become a point of controversy. Despite criticism, his contributions also included philanthropic efforts, such as funding educational initiatives for workers’ families.

This breadth of experience is key. Pullman’s words carried weight because they were rooted in a lifetime of observation, trial, and consequence. His clarity was not accidental, it was earned.

Why the quote still resonates The enduring relevance of this quote lies in its challenge. Rather than offering comfort or easy answers, it forces reflection. It draws attention to the gap between intention and action, urging readers to confront inconsistencies in their own lives.

In today’s world, where opinions are shared rapidly and often without depth, Pullman’s perspective stands out. It emphasises credibility, something built over time, not instantly created. His words remind us that true insight comes from experience and that integrity lies in aligning what we say with what we do.

Ultimately, Pullman’s message is not about agreement but awareness. It invites a closer look at personal values and actions, making it as relevant now as it was in his time.

About George Mortimer Pullman George Mortimer Pullman, born on March 3, 1831, an American engineer and industrialist, is best known for designing the Pullman sleeping car and establishing a company town in Chicago for his workers. While his innovations transformed rail travel, his legacy is also tied to the Pullman Strike, which erupted due to high rents in company housing and low wages paid to employees.

He died on October 19, 1897.