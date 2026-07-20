Quote of the day by George Orwell: ‘In a time of deceit, telling the truth is a….’

Quote of the Day: “In a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act" — George Orwell

Few quotes have resonated across generations as strongly as this one. Widely attributed to English novelist George Orwell, the statement continues to be shared in discussions about politics, journalism, freedom of speech and social justice. Although scholars have debated whether Orwell ever wrote these exact words, the sentiment closely reflects the themes explored throughout his work.

The quote reminds us that in societies where lies, propaganda or misinformation dominate public discourse, speaking honestly can become an act of courage. Rather than referring to revolution in the traditional sense of overthrowing governments, it highlights the transformative power of truth in challenging deception and injustice.

What does Orwell's quote mean? At its core, the quote suggests that honesty becomes a form of resistance when falsehoods are accepted as normal. In environments where facts are manipulated or inconvenient truths are suppressed, those who choose to speak openly often face criticism, isolation or even punishment.

The statement also serves as a reminder that truth is not always comfortable. It may question authority, expose corruption or challenge popular beliefs. Throughout history, journalists, whistleblowers, activists and ordinary citizens have risked their careers, freedom and, in some cases, their lives by revealing uncomfortable realities.

The quote also extends beyond politics. In everyday life, telling the truth can require moral courage, whether it involves admitting a mistake, standing up against bullying, exposing unethical behaviour or refusing to spread misinformation. It encourages individuals to value integrity over convenience.

In the digital age, the message has become even more relevant. Social media enables information to travel instantly, but it also allows rumours, manipulated content and false narratives to spread rapidly. The quote serves as a reminder of the importance of verifying facts, thinking critically and resisting the temptation to accept or share information without evidence.

Many readers interpret the quote as a call to defend freedom of expression and independent journalism. Democratic societies depend on informed citizens, and access to truthful information is essential for accountability and public trust. When truth is deliberately distorted, public debate and democratic institutions can be weakened.

Who was George Orwell? George Orwell was the pen name of Eric Arthur Blair, an English novelist, essayist and journalist born on June 25, 1903, in Motihari, Bihar, then part of British India. He spent part of his childhood in England before serving with the Indian Imperial Police in Burma, an experience that later shaped his views on colonialism and power.

Orwell became one of the 20th century's most influential political writers through works that examined authoritarianism, censorship and the abuse of power. His best-known novels include Animal Farm (1945), a political allegory about the corruption of revolutionary ideals, and Nineteen Eighty-Four (1949), a dystopian novel depicting a totalitarian society where surveillance, propaganda and the manipulation of truth dominate everyday life.

Many concepts introduced in Nineteen Eighty-Four, including "Big Brother," "thoughtcrime" and “doublethink”, have entered everyday language and continue to shape discussions about privacy, government surveillance and misinformation.