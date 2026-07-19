Quote of the day by George Orwell on authoritarianism: ‘One does not establish a dictatorship in order to….’

Quote of the day by George Orwell: “One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes a revolution in order to establish a dictatorship.”

Novelist and poet George Orwell's quote gives a powerful warning about the misuse of political ideals and the dangers of unchecked power. Even though, revolutions are often seen as movements for justice, freedom, equality and promises of a better future, they can become vehicles through which ambitious leaders seize absolute control.

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What does this quote mean? George Orwell's philosophy gives a powerful message about power structure, suggesting that changing those in power is not enough if the structures that enable unchecked authority remain intact.

Orwell cautions that some revolutions are not truly driven by the desire to liberate people and to overthrow oppression, instead are at times means to establish a new dictatorship. This quote reflects Orwell's deep understanding of how power operates and how leaders can manipulate public sentiment, rewrite history, silence dissent, and consolidate authority under the guise of protecting the people.

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How is this quote relevant in present day context Even in today's world, Orwell's observation remains remarkably relevant. This timeless quote highlights the importance of democratic institutions and accountability in a healthy society. Emphasizing their dependence on independent courts, a free press, transparent governance, regular elections and the protection of fundamental rights, societies without the checks and balances of these institutions can give way to authoritarian rule.

Orwell's message encourages constant vigilance, critical thinking and the defense of democratic values to limit individual authority. This will ensure that one form of oppression is not replaced with another. The theme of unchecked power is echoed in his notable works like Animal Farm and Nineteen Eighty-Four. They show how leaders can manipulate public sentiment, rewrite history, silence dissent, and consolidate authority under the guise of protecting the people.

More about George Orwell The India-born English writer Eric Arthur Blair, who wrote under the pen name George Orwell, opposed totalitarianism. His writings reflect themes of anti-fascism, anti-Stalinism, anarchism and democratic socialism. One of the most influential and popular writers of his time, he was born in a "lower-upper-middle class" family in Motihari (now Bihar), which was a part of Bengal Presidency during British colonial rule.

Besides Animal Farm and Nineteen Eighty-Four, some of his other famous novels include Burmese Days, A Clergyman's Daughter, Keep the Aspidistra Flying and Coming Up for Air