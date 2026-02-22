US President Donald Trump has warned Iran that it has only about 10 to 15 days to prevent possible military action. This warning indicates that tensions may intensify around the time when the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) meets to decide whether Iran should face stronger criticism or penalties over its nuclear activities.

Amid rising tensions between US and Iran, take a look at famous quote by 1st US President George Washington, who was born on February 22, 1732, in the colony of Virginia in British America.

Quote of the day: "To be prepared for war is one of the most effectual means of preserving peace" — George Washington

What does George Washington's quote mean? George Washington's quote means that a nation or society that is strong and well-prepared to defend itself is less likely to be attacked. When a country maintains a capable army and defense system, potential enemies may think twice before starting a conflict. Preparation for war acts as a deterrent, discouraging aggression and helping maintain peace.

Washington believed that peace does not happen automatically; it must be protected. Being unprepared can make a country vulnerable, inviting threats or invasion. On the other hand, readiness shows strength and responsibility.

The main message of the quote by Washington is that strength helps prevent conflict. Washington was not encouraging war; rather, he believed that proper preparation could help avoid it. When a nation has a strong defense, it can protect its independence, discourage enemies from attacking, maintain stability, and preserve peace. This idea suggests that being ready for possible threats makes conflict less likely because opponents may hesitate to challenge a well-prepared country.

The quote also has a broader meaning for everyday life, teaching that preparation and readiness can prevent problems and help people face challenges more confidently. Security and preparedness, therefore, often support peace instead of destroying it.

George Washington's early life and death George Washington grew up in a farming family and learned practical skills such as surveying land.

After his father died when he was young, Washington had to become responsible early in life. This shaped his character and leadership abilities. As a teenager, he worked as a land surveyor, which helped him understand geography and frontier life. He did not attend college, but he educated himself through reading and experience. His discipline and honesty later earned him respect.

Washington first gained recognition as a soldier. He served as a young officer in the colonial militia during the French and Indian War, a conflict between Britain and France in North America. This military experience prepared him for future leadership.

Later, he became a plantation owner and public leader in Virginia. He was elected to the colonial legislature and became involved in politics.

Washington became famous when he led the American forces in the American Revolutionary War against British rule. As commander-in-chief, he helped the American colonies win independence. After independence, Washington played a key role in building the new nation. He became the first president of the United States in 1789 and helped establish many traditions of government.

George Washington died on December 14, 1799, at the age of 67. He became ill after riding in cold weather and developed a severe throat infection. Despite medical treatment, his condition worsened.