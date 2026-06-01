Quote of the Day by Gloria Steinem: No roles other than those chosen or earned

Gloria Steinem’s quote, “We are talking about a society in which there will be no roles other than those chosen, or those earned,” is one of the clearest expressions of feminist humanism. Delivered in her 1971 “Address to the Women of America,” the line argues that people should not be trapped by gender, race, class or inherited expectations. For modern readers, the quote is a powerful reminder that freedom means the right to define one’s life through choice, ability and dignity.

Quote of the day “We are talking about a society in which there will be no roles other than those chosen, or those earned. We are really talking about humanism.”

— Gloria Steinem

The quote comes from Steinem’s “Address to the Women of America,” delivered on July 10, 1971, in Washington, D.C., at the founding of the National Women’s Political Caucus.

Quote of the day today and why it matters Gloria Steinem’s quote matters because it challenges one of society’s oldest habits: assigning people a life before they have chosen it for themselves.

For centuries, people have been told who they should be based on gender, caste, class, race, family background, marriage, motherhood, masculinity, tradition or social approval. Steinem’s line rejects that fixed script. She imagines a world where identity is not imposed, but chosen; where respect is not inherited through privilege, but earned through ability, character and contribution.

That is why the quote remains powerful today. It is not only about women’s rights. It is about human freedom.

Meaning behind the quote The quote means that a just society should not force people into roles they did not choose.

A woman should not be told that her highest purpose is only domestic. A man should not be told that tenderness makes him weak. A child should not inherit limits based on class, race, caste, family income or gender. A worker should not be reduced to cheap labour because society has decided their group is “lesser.”

The phrase “chosen, or earned” is central. Steinem is saying that roles should come from freedom and merit, not from stereotypes. A person’s place in the world should be shaped by their choices, talents, work and dreams — not by labels placed on them at birth.

Life lessons from Gloria Steinem’s quote 1. Do not let society assign your identity Many people spend years trying to fit into roles others created for them. Steinem’s quote asks us to question those roles and choose a life that feels honest.

2. Equality is not sameness Steinem is not saying everyone must live the same way. She is saying everyone should have the freedom to choose their way without being punished for breaking tradition.

3. Freedom requires unlearning Social roles often feel natural because they are repeated for generations. But many of them are learned expectations, not universal truths. Real freedom begins when people learn to ask: Who benefits from this role, and did I choose it?

4. Human dignity must come before labels The quote’s final phrase, “We are really talking about humanism,” makes the message broader. Steinem is asking for a society where every person is treated first as a full human being.

5. Choice is central to self-respect A life chosen freely carries dignity. Whether someone chooses career, family, activism, art, leadership, caregiving or solitude, the key is that the role should be chosen, not forced.

Who is Gloria Steinem? Gloria Steinem is an American feminist, journalist, political activist and editor. Britannica describes her as an articulate advocate of the women’s liberation movement during the late 20th and early 21st centuries. She was born on March 25, 1934, in Toledo, Ohio.

The National Women’s Hall of Fame notes that Steinem became a major feminist leader in the late 1960s and co-founded Ms. magazine, one of the most influential feminist publications in the United States.

Gloria Steinem’s influence and legacy Steinem’s legacy lies in making feminism part of mainstream political and cultural conversation. She helped bring issues such as equal rights, reproductive freedom, workplace discrimination, media representation and political participation into public debate.

Her 1971 speech was not framed as a small reform. It was framed as a deeper social revolution. In the speech, Steinem linked sexism, racism and class hierarchy as systems that organise people into superior and inferior groups. That is why the quote about “no roles other than those chosen, or those earned” carries such force: it is about dismantling the social scripts that keep people unequal.

Why this quote still connects with modern readers This quote connects today because many people still feel trapped by expectations.

Women are still judged for ambition, ageing, motherhood, marriage, appearance and independence. Men are still judged for emotional openness, caregiving and vulnerability. Young people are still pushed into careers, lifestyles and identities chosen by family or society. Marginalised communities still face limits created by prejudice rather than ability.

Steinem’s quote gives language to a simple but radical idea: no one should have to live inside a role they did not choose.

Relevance of the quote in relationships, workplaces and daily life In relationships, this quote reminds us that love should not become a prison of fixed roles. A healthy relationship allows both people to define responsibilities, dreams and identities together, rather than blindly copying old scripts.

In workplaces, it argues for opportunity based on talent and work, not gender, background or stereotype. People should not be pushed toward or away from leadership, caregiving, technical roles, emotional labour or ambition because of who society assumes they are.

In daily life, the quote becomes a personal question: Am I living a role I chose, or one I inherited without questioning?

That question can help people rethink careers, relationships, family expectations, self-image and the kind of life they want to build.

Final thought Gloria Steinem’s quote, “We are talking about a society in which there will be no roles other than those chosen, or those earned,” is a timeless call for freedom.

It asks us to imagine a society where people are not trapped by gender, race, class or tradition. A society where identity is not assigned, dignity is not conditional, and every person has the right to become who they are capable of becoming.