Quote of the day by Hannah Arendt: ‘The most radical revolutionary will become a conservative the day after the…'

It is often said that studying the past is key to understanding the future, because history has a way of repeating itself. Those who fight hardest to dismantle an old order often become its most careful guardians once they inherit it.

This pattern is most visible in political revolutions but can also be seen across movements, workplaces and institutions. The outsider, the rebel, the revolutionary, once inside, often turns into the staunchest defender of the gates they once struggled to open.

Quote of the day "The most radical revolutionary will become a conservative the day after the revolution." — Hannah Arendt.

This line appears in Hannah Arendt's (1906-1975) work, Civil Disobedience, an essay published in the New Yorker on 12 September 1970. It was later collected and published as a part of the book Crises of the Republic.

Often described as one of the most influential political theorists of the 20th century, the German-American author, historian and philosopher is also well known for her other works, The Origins of Totalitarianism, Eichmann in Jerusalem and On Revolution.

What does the quote mean? Arendt here draws on another widely held piece of wisdom: “power corrupts”. She describes a transformation that power forces upon its holders. The revolutionary who spent all of their energy on tearing an old order down will spend their time defending the new order when a revolution succeeds.

The observation here doesn't stop at politics; it instead presents a basic truth about the difference between responsibility and opposition. Tearing down an order carries no burden, but building or keeping does. This is why a revolutionary can afford to be radical, but a person who holds power largely cannot.

In layman's terms, it is easy to rebel when you have nothing to protect. The moment you win, however, you start guarding what you fought so hard to have.

Why it is important today In the polarised contemporary world, a loud opposition often comes hand in hand with an institution that holds power. Arendt reminds readers of what happens after the opposition wins.

It is important to remember that this shift does not necessarily have to be considered hypocritical, since the fact of the matter is, responsibility does change all situations quite heavily. The critic who becomes a leader is not always a sell-out; they often understand the true cost of what they once demanded.

This pattern extends far beyond politics. In the world of business, for example, the disruptor start-up is becoming the incumbent defending the market. A new, reforming board member who starts protecting the institution instead of fostering change. It is important to identify this tendency in both ourselves and our potential leaders, and to see it as human rather than hypocritical.

Life lessons from here Opposing is easier than owning It costs nothing to attack a system you are not responsible for running.

2. Power changes your incentives

The day you have something to protect, your relationship with change quietly reverses.

3. Watch for the shift in yourself

The reformer who becomes the guardian seldom notices the moment it happens.

4. Don't confuse caution with betrayal

Becoming careful after winning is often responsibility, not hypocrisy.

5. Judge people by what they defend, not just what they attack