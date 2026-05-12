Quote of the day by Harrison Ford: ‘Success is choice and opportunity…’

Quote of the Day: Harrison Ford had said, “To me, success is choice and opportunity.”

Who Is Harrison Ford? Harrison Ford, born on 13 July 1942 in Chicago, Illinois, is one of the most recognised and enduring figures in the history of Hollywood cinema. He first came to wider attention through a role in George Lucas's American Graffiti (1973), before achieving worldwide fame as Han Solo in Star Wars (1977), a performance that transformed him into one of the defining screen presences of his generation.

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Ford went on to cement his legacy through the Indiana Jones film series, directed by Steven Spielberg, in which his portrayal of the adventurous archaeologist became one of cinema's most iconic characters. His performance in Witness (1985) earned him an Academy Award nomination, and he further distinguished himself through a string of acclaimed thrillers including The Fugitive (1993) and Air Force One (1997). His association with science-fiction cinema deepened through Blade Runner (1982) and its sequel Blade Runner 2049 (2017).

In recent years, Ford has expanded into television, appearing in the acclaimed series 1923 and Shrinking, whilst continuing to take on major film roles including Captain America: Brave New World (2025).

What Harrison Ford Said and Where It Comes From The quote attributed to Ford, "To me, success is choice and opportunity," is sourced from BrainyQuote, one of the most widely referenced repositories of attributed quotations. It is among his most frequently cited sayings and reflects a perspective on achievement that deliberately distances itself from conventional definitions of success rooted in wealth, status or public recognition.

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Ford has elsewhere elaborated on his philosophy of living with intention and independence. In another widely cited remark from BrainyQuote, he said: "I wanted to live the life, a different life. I didn't want to go to the same place every day and see the same people and do the same job. I wanted interesting challenges."

What Ford Meant by These Words The quote reframes success not as a destination or a fixed outcome, but as the ongoing exercise of personal agency. By placing choice and opportunity at the centre of his definition, Harrison Ford suggests that the capacity to make deliberate decisions about one's own life, and to remain open to the possibilities that arise from those decisions, is itself the measure of a life well lived.

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This perspective carries particular weight coming from someone whose own path was anything but linear. Ford worked as a carpenter for years before his acting career gained meaningful traction, famously installing a door at a film studio when he was first noticed by George Lucas. His trajectory is a practical illustration of the very philosophy his quote articulates: that success is less about following a prescribed route and more about being positioned to recognise and act upon the right moment.

Why This Quote Remains Relevant Today In a cultural climate increasingly shaped by external metrics of achievement, from social media followings to professional titles and material markers of status, Ford's framing of success as an inward and self-directed condition offers a useful corrective. The quote resonates particularly with those navigating career transitions, periods of uncertainty or the pressure of comparison, precisely because it relocates the authority for defining success within the individual rather than outside them.

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The emphasis on opportunity also speaks to a broader truth about the nature of meaningful work and personal fulfilment: that readiness and openness to possibility are often as consequential as talent or effort alone.

Harrison Ford's Enduring Influence Beyond the Screen Now in his ninth decade, Ford remains a figure whose cultural footprint extends well beyond any single role or film franchise. His career, spanning more than five decades of continuous work across genres and formats, is itself an argument for the philosophy he has articulated: that longevity, relevance and satisfaction come not from chasing a fixed idea of success, but from continuing to choose, adapt and remain open to what each new chapter might offer.