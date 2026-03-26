Quote of the day by Helen Keller: ‘I long to accomplish a great and noble task, but it is my…’

American author and disability rights advocate Helen Keller has long inspired people with her thought-provoking words. She remains one of the most inspiring figures of modern history. Despite losing her sight and hearing at a young age, she went on to become a celebrated author and activist.
“I long to accomplish a great and noble task, but it is my chief duty to accomplish small tasks as if they were great and noble. The world is moved along, not only by the mighty shoves of its heroes, but also by the aggregate of the tiny pushes of each honest worker.”
The quote simply means that while many aim for bigger, grander things in life, they often forget to accomplish the small tasks. These small tasks might appear unimportant or irrelevant at the moment, but Keller suggests that one should consider these tasks as if they were equally great and noble.
Keller's quote highlights that the path to accomplishing bigger things in life is often paved with seemingly minor responsibilities. A person's character is not built by their ability to accomplish great things in life; it's built on their discipline to approach even minor tasks with care and dignity, thereby driving meaningful progress.
Expanding further on this idea, she noted that the world does not move forward only because of people's heroic actions, but also because of "the aggregate of the tiny pushes of each honest worker.” Her words challenge the traditional glorification of acts of greatness and instead focus on the collective power of consistent, honest efforts carried out by common men. Her words serve as a reminder that every small act, when performed with sincerity and discipline, can contribute to society's greater good.
Keller's words encourage people to bring a significant shift in their mindset. Her words imply that rather than waiting for opportunities to do something extraordinary, they should instead treat every task or responsibility as important. In doing so, even the smallest actions gain meaning, and eventually, they collectively create something great.
Helen Keller was born in 1880 in Tuscumbia, Alabama. For the first 18 months of her life, Keller was just like any other normal infant; however, her life changed when, due to a sudden illness at just 19 months old, she was left both blind and deaf. This tragedy changed the course of Keller's life, putting her in a world of darkness and silence where communication appeared nearly impossible.
But things did change for her, especially when Anne Sullivan, a teacher from the Perkins School for the Blind, entered her life. Sullivan's patient and innovative teaching techniques, including touch-based communication, helped Keller tremendously.
She pursued formal education and ultimately graduated with honours from Radcliffe College in 1904. By doing so, she became the first person who was both deaf and blind to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree.
Her contributions extended far beyond academics. Keller devoted much of her life to writing and social advocacy, producing numerous books and essays, including her well-known autobiography, The Story of My Life, which continues to resonate with readers worldwide. She passed away in 1968, but her legacy continues to inspire many.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.