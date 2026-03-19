Quote of the day by Ho Chi Minh on human potential: ‘To reap a return in ten years, plant trees. To reap a return in…'

Often, influential figures in history make remarks that tend to have a lasting impact on generations to come, inspiring and guiding them. One such influential figure was Ho Chi Minh, the President of North Vietnam from 1954 to 1969.

One of the most prominent quotes of Ho Chi Minh was: “To reap a return in ten years, plant trees. To reap a return in 100, cultivate the people.”

What does the quote mean? Ho Chi Minh's powerful words serve as a reminder that while material investments do yield returns over time, it is the nurturing of the people, or an investment in the people, that creates change that lasts across generations. In simple terms, Minh advised people to focus on building themselves, in terms of their education, their skills, and their values, instead of investing their time, effort, and money in something insignificant.

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Minh's profound words emphasise how superficial material things are. While they might give us some temporary satisfaction and happiness, our core values as human beings define who we are, shape our choices, and determine the kind of impact we leave on the world.

He draws a comparison between short-term and long-term gains with the simple example of planting a tree. A tree, when planted, is bound to give results over time. Once it receives the desired resources, it yields results in the form of shade, fruit, timber, and many other products. While this is necessary and valuable, it is limited in scope.

In contrast, “cultivating people” can have a deeper, long-lasting impact. It refers to investing in human potential, education, values, critical thinking, and character. Unlike trees, the growth of people cannot always be measured immediately. It requires patience, commitment, and vision. Yet, over generations, this investment shapes societies, drives innovation, and builds resilient nations.

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It also tells us how valuable having an education is. Many children across the world are unable to study, simply because of their families' financial status. However, those who can and have the resources to do so often tend to slack off or avoid studying, focusing on other things that seem crucial in that moment.

In today's fast-paced world, the quote is a powerful reminder, especially when the focus is often on immediate results. Everyone aims to get quick results: governments want quick wins, businesses chase short-term profits, and people look for immediate gratification. In doing so, the slower work of nurturing people through education and mentorship is often overlooked.

Who is Ho Chi Minh? Minh was an influential figure in Vietnam in the 20th century. Born on 19 May 1890 in Hoang Tru in central Vietnam, Minh led the country's nationalist movement for over three decades. During this time, he fought first against the Japanese, then the French colonial power, and later the US-backed South Vietnamese.

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On 3 June 1911, Ho Chi Minh left Vietnam and spent years abroad, taking on various jobs while engaging in revolutionary movements across different countries. During this time, he dedicated himself to the cause of Vietnam’s independence and freedom. He became one of the earliest Vietnamese supporters of the Russian October Revolution and came to view Marxism-Leninism as a path to liberate both the working class and colonised nations.