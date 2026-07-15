Quote of the day by Hollywood's superman Christopher Reeve: ‘So many of our dreams at first seem impossible, then….’

Quote of the day by Christopher Reeve: “So many of our dreams at first seem impossible, then they seem improbable, and then, when we summon the will, they soon become inevitable.”

American actor, activist, director and author Christopher Reeve believed that dreams often appear impossible initially, then seem improbable, but through determination, they can become inevitable.

What does this quote mean? This iconic quote by Christopher Reeve, delivered during his historic 1996 Democratic National Convention speech, advocates that dreams can become certain achievements if one summons their willpower. The words of Hollywood's premier superhero serve as a powerful framework for human resilience, tracking the psychological shift from doubt to triumph.

His philosophy teaches us that dreams start as impossible ideas, evolve to improbable, and with willpower, transform into inevitable realities.

How is this quote relevant in present day context? According to Christopher Reeve, dreams start as distant fantasies that feel completely detached from our current reality. As we break the goal down, logic replaces fear, and the dream shifts from "unachievable" to “highly unlikely but technically possible.” By aligning actions towards our goal, success becomes the only logical outcome. The true essence of this quote is that dreams which seemed unattainable initially, later improbable, can become certain achievements with will.

His words underscore the power of will in transforming aspirations into reality, emphasizing resilience in the face of doubt.

More about Christopher Reeve Christopher Reeve was a popular name in the entertainment industry who earned a distinguished reputation by playing the title character in the Superman film series between 1978 and 1987. He was a part of several acclaimed films such as Somewhere in Time (1980), Deathtrap (1982), The Bostonians (1984), Street Smart (1987), and The Remains of the Day (1993), and in the plays Fifth of July on Broadway and The Aspern Papers in London's West End.

During his acting career, spanning 35 years, Christopher Reeve secured many awards and accolades, including a British Academy Film Award, an Emmy Award, a Grammy Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

More quotes by Christopher Reeve “A hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles.”

“Once you choose hope, anything's possible.”

“If I can laugh, I can live.”

“I'm not living the life I thought I would lead, but it does have meaning, purpose. There is love... there is joy... there is laughter.”

“At first, dreams seem impossible, then improbable, and eventually inevitable.”

“Even though I don't personally believe in the Lord, I try to behave as though He was watching.”

“Either you choose to stay in the shallow end of the pool or you go out into the ocean.”

“A hero is an ordinary person doing things in an extra ordinary way.”