Quote of the Day by Honore de Balzac: 'It is easy to sit up and take notice. What is difficult is...'

Today, the Quote of the Day is by Honoré de Balzac, the 19th-century French writer known for his sharp observations on society, ambition, and human behaviour. The quote says: “It is easy to sit up and take notice. What is difficult is getting up and taking action.”

Who was Honore de Balzac? Born in May 1799, Honoré de Balzac was a French novelist and playwright. His magnum opus was a sequence of short stories and novels collectively entitled La Comédie Humaine.

Balzac's Comédie humaine became his life's work, comprising 91 separate works depicting private and public life in the town and country, in politics and the military, according to his biography posted by Penguin.

Balzac is regarded as one of the founders of realism in European literature.

Many of his novels were critically acclaimed on publication and went on to profoundly influence authors from Marcel Proust and Gustave Flaubert to Charles Dickens and Henry James.

As per Penguin, Balzac was brought up away from his family home, first in the care of a wet-nurse and then at a strict grammar school at Vendôme.

Balzac then studied at the Sorbonne, before entering training to become a lawyer, like his father. At the age of 20, he announced his intention to abandon law and become a writer.

Before and during his career as a writer, he attempted to be a publisher, printer, businessman, critic, and politician; he failed in all of these efforts.

His early literary works met with little success, and Balzac's various business ventures as a printer and publisher also foundered.

La Comédie Humaine reflects his real-life difficulties, and includes scenes from his own experience.

In 1829, he began to conceive a grand design for a series of novels comprehensively portraying French society in the eighteenth century.

Meaning of the Quote

It is easy to sit up and take notice. What is difficult is getting up and taking action - Quote of the Day by Honore de Balzac

The quote, “It is easy to sit up and take notice. What is difficult is getting up and taking action,” sheds light on the gap between awareness and action.

The quote points to a deeply human tendency: observation feels safe, while action involves uncertainty, effort, and the possibility of failure.

Psychologically, this reflects what behavioural experts call the intention-action gap. There is a disconnect between what people plan to do and what they actually do.

Individuals often mistake awareness for progress. For example, reading about fitness, social issues, or ambition can create a temporary sense of achievement without any real behavioural change. Taking action, however, requires will, discipline, risk, and persistence.

The quote is especially relevant today because modern life constantly rewards passive engagement. Social media encourages people to “notice” everything — injustice, trends, crises, opportunities — but often through scrolling, reacting, or commenting rather than meaningful participation.