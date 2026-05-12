Quote of the day by Howard Aiken: 'Don't worry about people stealing your ideas. If your ideas are any good…'

In today's fast-changing tech world and tough fights over ideas, Howard Aiken's words still ring true. This Harvard expert helped build the Harvard Mark I, the first big automatic computer in the US. He once said:
Aiken said this during the 1940s and 1950s computer boom. The quote means one key thing: new ideas face a lot of pushback. People ignore them, doubt them, or block them. Do not waste time fearing copycats. Instead, work hard to show and sell your idea. Real winners prove themselves and win people over.
This idea matters a lot now. Startup bosses and inventors deal with copiers and legal fights every day. The World Intellectual Property Organization reported 3.5 million patent applications worldwide in 2024, up 1.5% from 2023. This growth sparks more arguments in AI, biotech, and other hot areas.
Firms like OpenAI and DeepMind have clashed over AI breakthroughs. Quick copycats speed up in cutthroat markets. Aiken tells us to focus on making ideas work, not just guarding them.
Aiken's advice stays spot-on in 2026's cutthroat tech scene, where AI startups and green energy firms battle copycats daily. With patent filings hitting 3.5 million globally last year per the World Intellectual Property Organization, fights over ideas rage on—think OpenAI versus rivals in chatbots or Tesla defending battery tech.
Leaders like Elon Musk echo it, tweeting in 2025 that "ideas are cheap; execution is everything." Instead of hiding behind NDAs, innovators must demo, pitch, and prove value amid fast copiers on platforms like GitHub. This mindset drives breakthroughs, turning scepticism into adoption without endless legal woes.
Steve Jobs, who co-founded Apple, said something much the same. In a 1995 talk, he noted: "Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower." Jobs talked about his own path. He saw early ideas for screen-based computers at Xerox PARC. Apple took those basics and made them huge hits through hard work and bold moves—just like Aiken advised.
Harvard still honours Aiken with the Aiken Computation Lab. His Mark I machine helped launch modern computing firms. As new ideas keep coming fast, Aiken's simple advice holds strong: push forward with force, do not hold back.