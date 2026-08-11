Quote of the day by iconic anchor David Frost on following passion: ‘Don’t aim for success if you want it; just do….’

Quote of the day by David Frost: “Don’t aim for success if you want it; just do what you love and believe in, and it will come naturally.”

Legendary television host and journalist David Frost's quote suggests that success is not merely a destination, it is often the result of becoming deeply committed to something meaningful. When people focus on learning, creating, contributing and doing their best work, recognition and achievement are more likely to follow naturally.

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What does this quote mean? David Frost's words of wisdom remind us that success becomes a consequence of passion and commitment. this quote teaches us that true success comes from pursuing what you love and believe in, rather than seeking it directly. Commitment to meaningful work often leads to recognition and achievement as a natural outcome of passion and perseverance.

The quote highlights a simple yet powerful idea that success is often a by-product of passion, purpose and persistence rather than something that can be forced. When people focus only on achieving success, they may become obsessed with results, recognition or money and lose sight of the work itself. But when they genuinely love what they do and believe in their abilities, they are more likely to remain committed even when the journey becomes difficult.

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How is this quote relevant in present day context? The message that this quote gives is especially relevant in present day context. Frost’s words offer a valuable lesson emphasizing that talent alone is rarely enough. A person may have a great idea, but without confidence and commitment, that idea may never become reality. Believing in a goal creates the motivation needed to continue working towards it, particularly when others may doubt the journey. Hence, loving something may provide the direction, but consistent effort provides the progress.

More about David Frost David Frost became a household name during the satire boom in the United Kingdom. This was the time when he was chosen to host the satirical television programme which became a huge success and opened doors in the American television industry. Known for his television interviews with senior political figures, Frost interviewed all eight British prime ministers serving from 1964 to 2013 and all seven US presidents in office from 1969 to 2008.

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Other inspirational quotes by David Frost “He's turned his life around. He used to be depressed and miserable. Now he's miserable and depressed.”

“Diplomacy is the art of letting someone else have your way.”

“Having one child makes you a parent; having two you are a referee.”

“I am for God. I don’t think there’s any hope for the world except in God.”

“They had none of the modern things that we have today, and yet they turned their world upside down."

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.