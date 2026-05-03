Quote of the Day by Immanuel Kant: 'Act only on that maxim through which you can at the same time will...'

Today, we delve into one of the famous quotes by philosopher Immanuel Kant. One of Kant's categorical imperatives is the universalisability principle, in which one should "act only in accordance with that maxim through which you can at the same time will that it become a universal law.”

About Immanuel Kant Immanuel Kant was a German philosopher born in Königsberg in 1724 who became one of the central thinkers of the Enlightenment. He spent most of his life teaching and writing in the same city, but his ideas transformed moral philosophy, political thought, and the theory of knowledge far beyond it.

Britannica and the Stanford Encyclopedia both describe him as a foundational modern philosopher, especially through works such as the Critique of Pure Reason and the Groundwork of the Metaphysics of Morals.

What makes him especially relevant here is that he tried to build ethics not on impulse or convenience, but on principles any rational person could defend.

Primary quote

“Act only on that maxim through which you can at the same time will that it should become a universal law.” — Immanuel Kant

This is authentically Kant’s first formulation of the categorical imperative. The Stanford Encyclopedia quotes it from Groundwork 4:421 as: “act only in accordance with that maxim through which you can at the same time will that it become a universal law.” Your wording is a standard English rendering of the same principle.

Meaning of the Quote In business terms, Kant is asking a brutally practical question: could the rule behind your action be one you would accept if everyone used it? The point is not whether a choice benefits you once, but whether the principle behind it could stand as a general rule without collapsing trust, coherence, or fairness.

That is why this quote remains so powerful. It forces morality out of the realm of personal excuse and into the realm of shared standards.

The word “maxim” matters here. Kant is not judging isolated behaviour in a vacuum; he is asking you to identify the principle you are really acting on. “It is fine for me to bend the truth when it helps.” “It is acceptable to use people as shortcuts.” “It is okay to ignore a rule when it is inconvenient.” Once those principles are universalised, their weakness becomes clearer. Kant’s deeper lesson is that integrity begins when you stop making private exceptions for yourself.

For leaders, this becomes a discipline of ethical consistency. A decision is not sound merely because it is clever, profitable, or convenient.

It must also survive the test of repeatability. If a practice were destructive, manipulative, or absurd once generalised, then Kant would say the problem was already present in the individual case.

This is an interpretation of Kant’s universal-law formula, grounded in the standard explanation of the categorical imperative as a test for moral reasoning.

Why This Quote Resonates This quote feels especially relevant now because organisations are making faster decisions in systems increasingly shaped by AI, automation, and governance risk. Grant Thornton’s 2026 AI Impact Survey, based on 950 business leaders, says 46% of executives cite governance failures as a leading cause of AI underperformance, while 48% of boards have approved major AI investments without setting AI governance expectations, and 46% have not integrated AI risk into ongoing oversight.

That is exactly the kind of environment in which Kant’s question becomes useful: what rule are we acting on, and would we accept it as a standard beyond this one immediate case?

A second sign comes from the ethics culture itself. Ethisphere’s 2025 Ethics & Compliance Program Trends and Employee Perceptions Report says 58% of organisations require people leaders to have ethics and compliance conversations with their teams, and 68% evaluate the effectiveness of their entire ethics and compliance program annually.

That suggests modern institutions are increasingly aware that ethical behaviour cannot rest on vague good intentions alone; it needs principles that can be explained, repeated, and defended consistently. Kant’s quote lands hard in that setting because it offers exactly that kind of test.

5. Another Perspective

“So act that you use humanity, whether in your own person or in the person of any other, always at the same time as an end, never merely as a means.” — Immanuel Kant, another formulation of the categorical imperative.

This second Kantian formula complements the first perfectly. The universal-law test asks whether your principle could be willed for everyone.

The humanity formula asks whether, in carrying out that principle, you are respecting people as ends rather than merely using them. Together, they create a fuller leadership lesson. One tests consistency. The other tests dignity.

That pairing matters in business because some actions can appear operationally efficient while still violating moral seriousness. A policy may scale well and still treat people as disposable inputs. A shortcut may look rational and still fail the test of respect.

Kant’s broader lesson is that good leadership is not only about making rules work; it is about making rules that people can live under without being degraded by them.

This is an interpretive synthesis of Kant’s two formulations as explained in standard reference material.

6. How You Can Implement This State the real principle behind your next difficult decision in one sentence before acting. Ask whether you would accept that same principle if everyone in your company used it. Reject private exceptions you would resent in others. Check whether your policy treats people as partners in judgment or merely as tools for efficiency. Pause when speed is being used as an excuse to avoid ethical clarity. Review one recent decision each week by asking: “Would I want this to become normal?” These steps fit the current evidence that organisations are under pressure to translate ethics and governance from abstract aspiration into repeatable operational standards.

7. Final Thought

“The time is always right to do what is right.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

King’s line is a natural companion to Kant. Kant gives the test: act only on principles you could will universally. King gives the urgency: do not postpone ethical action behind convenience. Together, they remind us that morality is not mainly a matter of emotion or image. It is the discipline of choosing rules you could defend if the world were built around them. This closing connection is interpretive rather than historical.

8. References

> Immanuel Kant, Groundwork of the Metaphysics of Morals, as summarised in the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy.

> Encyclopaedia Britannica, Immanuel Kant biography.

> Grant Thornton, 2026 AI Impact Survey Report.

> Ethisphere, 2025 Ethics & Compliance Program Trends and Employee Perceptions Report.