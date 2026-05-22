Quote of the Day by Javed Akhtar: ‘Life offers packages; It doesn’t offer you good and bad…’

“I believe that life offers you packages. It doesn’t offer you good and bad; otherwise, you will choose the good, and you will leave the bad.” — Javed Akhtar
LiveMint's quote of the day by Bollywood's veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar is based on a "package" analogy. It is a brilliant piece of modern philosophy. At its core, it challenges a foundational human illusion: the belief that we can optimise life to get only the benefits of our choices without paying the hidden costs.
While Akhtar was originally speaking about the film industry and linguistic shifts, his philosophy applies perfectly to the unique anxieties of 2026.
Javed Akhtar said this insight during an interview with India Knowledge at Wharton, published in May 2013.
The quote came up during a deeper discussion about the shifting landscape of the Indian film industry, particularly how the rise of multiplexes changed target audiences and commercial demands.
Akhtar used the "package" analogy to explain how societal and industrial shifts are rarely entirely positive or entirely negative; instead, every new era or change arrives as a bundled reality. To give you the exact context of how he transitioned into that thought, here is his full statement from the interview:
"Then, with multiplexes, the game has changed because a film has become viable now, even if it is appreciated or patronised by one segment of society. So the lowest common denominator is a segment of society, not the whole society. I believe that life offers you packages. It doesn't offer you good and bad, otherwise you will choose the good, and you will leave the bad. It offers you packages, and every package has some good and some bad. And you keep wondering which is a better package."
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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