Quote of the Day by Javed Akhtar: ‘Life offers packages; It doesn’t offer you good and bad…’

“I believe that life offers you packages. It doesn’t offer you good and bad; otherwise, you will choose the good, and you will leave the bad.” — Javed Akhtar
LiveMint's quote of the day by Bollywood's veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar is based on a "package" analogy. It is a brilliant piece of modern philosophy. At its core, it challenges a foundational human illusion: the belief that we can optimise life to get only the benefits of our choices without paying the hidden costs.
While Akhtar was originally speaking about the film industry and linguistic shifts, his philosophy applies perfectly to the unique anxieties of 2026.
Javed Akhtar said this insight during an interview with India Knowledge at Wharton, published in May 2013.
The quote came up during a deeper discussion about the shifting landscape of the Indian film industry, particularly how the rise of multiplexes changed target audiences and commercial demands.
Akhtar used the "package" analogy to explain how societal and industrial shifts are rarely entirely positive or entirely negative; instead, every new era or change arrives as a bundled reality. To give you the exact context of how he transitioned into that thought, here is his full statement from the interview:
"Then, with multiplexes, the game has changed because a film has become viable now, even if it is appreciated or patronised by one segment of society. So the lowest common denominator is a segment of society, not the whole society. I believe that life offers you packages. It doesn't offer you good and bad, otherwise you will choose the good, and you will leave the bad. It offers you packages, and every package has some good and some bad. And you keep wondering which is a better package."