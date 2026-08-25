Quote of the day by Jean Cocteau: ‘One must not take mistake majority for truth’

There exists a quiet assumption built into how most people judge ideas. Usually, the popular view is accepted as the correct one, a useful shortcut for verifying something. History, however, is filled with examples in which the majority has been completely wrong, and the truth is held only by a small minority. Numbers may reinforce, but they aren't always the same as being correct.

Advertisement

Quote of the day “One must not take mistake majority for truth”- Jean Cocteau.

The quote above is attributed to French poet, playwright, novelist, artist and filmmaker Jean Cocteau (1889-1963). It appears in his 1921 work Cock and Harlequin: Notes Concerning Music.

Associated with the surrealist and Dadaist movements and known for works such as the film Beauty and the Beast and the novel Les Enfants Terribles, Cocteau spent most of his career defying common artistic conventions, and this quote reflects that same line of thinking.

What does the quote mean? Cocteau here draws a sharp line between two things people often confuse: how many hold a belief and whether that belief is true. The size of the crowd tells you what is popular or fashionable, but it never tells you what is correct by itself.

Advertisement

The warning itself matters a lot because an agreement can often feel like evidence. Doubting something popular often does feel like arrogance or being difficult. Cocteau's line pushes back against that instinct, encouraging the reader to question everything logically and not let a vote decide the truth.

Why is it important today? The pressure to equate popularity with correctness has never been stronger. A claim that is shared widely enough can start to feel true purely through repetition, and contrasting with a popular view can carry real social cost.

This, however, isn't an argument for contrarianism. Rejecting an idea because it is popular is wrong for the same reason. For Cocteau, the concept of popularity by itself should be taken out of the equation completely, and the question of believing something should only depend on evidence and reasoning.

Advertisement

What are life lessons from this quote? Popularity is not proof How many people believe something says nothing about whether it is true.

2. Agreement feels like evidence, but isn't

The comfort of consensus is exactly what makes a shared error hard to spot.

3. Don't flip into contrarianism

Rejecting an idea just because it is popular is the same mistake in reverse.

4. Return to evidence, not headcount

When judging a claim, ask what supports it, not how many endorse it.

5. Minorities are sometimes right first

Many accepted truths began as unpopular positions that the crowd hadn't reached yet.