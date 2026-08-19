Quote of the Day by Jean-Paul Satre: ‘To desire to be a human is to desire to create’

"To desire to be a human is to desire to create"

– Jean-Paul Satre

The quote captures a central idea in the philosophy of Jean-Paul Sartre, the French philosopher, playwright and novelist whose work became closely associated with existentialism.

Meaning and relevance of the quote Sartre spent much of his career examining questions of freedom, responsibility, choice and what it means for people to give meaning to their own lives.

At the heart of the quote is the idea that being human involves more than simply existing. To desire to create is to want to leave some form of imprint on the world, whether through art, ideas, relationships, work or personal choices.

Creation, in this sense, does not have to mean producing a painting, writing a novel or inventing something new. It can also mean deliberately building a life rather than accepting one decided by circumstances.

The thought is particularly relevant to Sartre’s wider philosophy. He argued that human beings are not born with a fixed purpose that determines every aspect of their lives. Instead, people continually define themselves through the decisions they make. Creation therefore becomes an expression of freedom: each choice can contribute to the person one becomes.

The quote also suggests that the human urge to create is closely connected to the desire for individuality. When someone creates, they transform an idea, feeling or possibility into something that exists beyond the moment. It is an attempt to shape reality rather than simply respond to it.

A similar idea can be found in another well-known saying: “Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated.” Often attributed to Confucius, the quote encourages people to look beyond unnecessary complications and focus on what gives life meaning.

Taken alongside Sartre’s words, it can be read as a reminder that purpose does not always need to be discovered somewhere outside ourselves. People can give shape to their lives through what they choose to value, pursue and create.