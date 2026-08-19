Quote of the Day by Jean-Paul Satre: ‘To desire to be a human is to desire to create’

"To desire to be a human is to desire to create"

– Jean-Paul Satre

The quote captures a central idea in the philosophy of Jean-Paul Sartre, the French philosopher, playwright and novelist whose work became closely associated with existentialism.

Meaning and relevance of the quote Sartre spent much of his career examining questions of freedom, responsibility, choice and what it means for people to give meaning to their own lives.

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At the heart of the quote is the idea that being human involves more than simply existing. To desire to create is to want to leave some form of imprint on the world, whether through art, ideas, relationships, work or personal choices.

Creation, in this sense, does not have to mean producing a painting, writing a novel or inventing something new. It can also mean deliberately building a life rather than accepting one decided by circumstances.

The thought is particularly relevant to Sartre’s wider philosophy. He argued that human beings are not born with a fixed purpose that determines every aspect of their lives. Instead, people continually define themselves through the decisions they make. Creation therefore becomes an expression of freedom: each choice can contribute to the person one becomes.

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The quote also suggests that the human urge to create is closely connected to the desire for individuality. When someone creates, they transform an idea, feeling or possibility into something that exists beyond the moment. It is an attempt to shape reality rather than simply respond to it.

A similar idea can be found in another well-known saying: “Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated.” Often attributed to Confucius, the quote encourages people to look beyond unnecessary complications and focus on what gives life meaning.

Taken alongside Sartre’s words, it can be read as a reminder that purpose does not always need to be discovered somewhere outside ourselves. People can give shape to their lives through what they choose to value, pursue and create.

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Sartre’s quote ultimately presents creation as more than an act of making something. It becomes a way of expressing freedom, defining identity and giving direction to existence. In that sense, the desire to create becomes inseparable from the desire to live deliberately and meaningfully.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.