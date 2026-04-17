The founder and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Amazon, Jeff Bezos believes that a company's brand is akin to an individual's reputation, which is built by consistently striving to accomplish challenging goals.

Quote of the day by Jeff Bezos, “A brand for a company is like a reputation for a person. You earn reputation by trying to do hard things well.”

What does this quote mean? Jeff Bezos compared a company's brand to a person's reputation, emphasizing that reputation is earned through the effort put into achieving difficult tasks successfully. According to the 62-year-old entrepreneur, who is the founder of space technology company Blue Origin, a company’s brand functions like a person’s reputation, which is developed through the diligent pursuit of difficult tasks.

Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in January 1964 to teenage parents Jacklyn and Ted Jorgensen, Jeff Bezos was initially named Jeffrey Preston Jorgensen. His mother officially separated from Ted in April 1968 and tied the knot with Cuban immigrant Miguel "Mike" Bezos. At the age of 4, Jacklyn's first born was given the name Jeff Bezos as Mike officially adopted him shortly after his wedding.

Jeff showed keen interest in scientific exploration and technological learning at a very young age. After graduating from Miami Palmetto High School in 1982, he joined Princeton University. Discouraged by his fellow classmate Yasantha Rajakarunanayake's exceptional skills in mathematical problem solving, Bezos gave up physics and switched to electrical engineering and computer science. Bezos graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering (BSE) in 1986 with 4.2 GPA.

He embarked on his career with a job at a fintech telecommunications start-up called Fitel, rejecting offers from Intel, Bell Labs, and Andersen Consulting. in the following years, he switched to Bankers Trust and then to DE Shaw & Co. Widely known as a philanthropist, Bezos makes personal investments via his venture capital vehicle Bezos Expeditions and supports several non-profit projects through direct donations.

Bezos founded Amazon in 1994, Blue Origin in September 2000 and Altos Labs in the following year.